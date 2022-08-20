Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla Chiu
Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
newsnet5
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
spectrumnews1.com
Five years in the making, Berkshire Local Schools open new year with new school
BURTON, Ohio — Berkshire Local Schools opened a new building for the school year with a different concept in mind. John Stoddard is the Berkshire Local Schools superintendent. He said the new school has been in the works for the last five years. The school took a different approach...
spectrumnews1.com
School marching band now a class at Shaw HS
CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
case.edu
Recent School of Dental Medicine staff member Gladys Ina passes away
It is with deep sadness that Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine announces the passing of Gladys Ina on Friday, Aug. 19. Ina was a dedicated staff member for the School of Dental Medicine from 2013 to 2022, working closely with Professor Emeritus Ronald Occhionero. Always leading by...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland State student wins federal lawsuit against university on breach of Fourth Amendment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled in the favor of a student from Cleveland State University on Aug. 22 after the school used the student’s webcam to search his room before a class test. The ruling appears...
scriptype.com
Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader
When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
Courthouse News Service
Unlawful college ‘room scan’
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
scriptype.com
New elementary school opens on time, under budget
A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...
Student arrested after bringing gun to Stark County middle school
A Stark County middle schooler was arrested and faces charges after they brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State Student.
spectrumnews1.com
From mechanic to physician: One doctor says it’s never too late to achieve your dreams
CLEVELAND — After 25 years as an auto shop owner, an east Cleveland native headed to medical school and become a doctor. At age 51, Dr. Carl Allamby is now an attending physician at the Cleveland Clinic. “I’ve been working on things my whole life,” he said. “It’s just...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Doubles Twice And Drives In Two in Double-A Debut For Akron
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
whbc.com
A Closer Look with Mark Miller – Week 1
Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights. Week 1 of high school football in Stark County is in the books and it was a very interesting one for sure. The locals went 8-11 in the first week of play with 3 games being between Stark teams (someone had to lose).
Tom Weiskopf, Benedictine and Ohio State alum, 1973 British Open champion and golf course architect, dies at 79
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at...
