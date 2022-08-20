ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedonia, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
newsnet5

Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness

CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

School marching band now a class at Shaw HS

CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Macedonia, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
case.edu

Recent School of Dental Medicine staff member Gladys Ina passes away

It is with deep sadness that Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine announces the passing of Gladys Ina on Friday, Aug. 19. Ina was a dedicated staff member for the School of Dental Medicine from 2013 to 2022, working closely with Professor Emeritus Ronald Occhionero. Always leading by...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader

When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
WKYC

Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Nhs#Youth Sports#Highschoolsports#Nordonia High School#P E Sports#Jackson High School#Ohsaa
Courthouse News Service

Unlawful college ‘room scan’

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

New elementary school opens on time, under budget

A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look with Mark Miller – Week 1

Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights. Week 1 of high school football in Stark County is in the books and it was a very interesting one for sure. The locals went 8-11 in the first week of play with 3 games being between Stark teams (someone had to lose).
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy