Young girls can learn about career opportunities at Evanston event hosted by Chicago nonprofit

 4 days ago

A teen author and founder of nonprofit Girls Who Lead, Cherie Animashaun is hosting a free event that will allow Illinois girls to learn about various career fields.

"These girls get hands-on experience with leaders from around the world," Animashaun said.

Some of the guests include state senators, who will talk about law, and pastry chefs, who will help transform a love of baking into a possible career.

Registration for the event ends Thursday and it happens on Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fleetwood Jourdain Community Center in Evanston.

Chicago's Meals on Wheels opens new West Side food pantry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For 35 years, Meals on Wheels has delivered food to Chicago seniors and those with disabilities.Now it's opening a food pantry on the near West Side. "Nourish Chicago" officially launches Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Central West Senior Center at 2102 West Ogden.Those 55 and older can come every fourth Tuesday of the month to get nutritious food. They're also encouraged to sign up for social activities and programs at the center.
Whitney Young High School new principal Rickey Harris talks plans for the future

CHICAGO (WLS) — There are 43 new principals starting across Chicago Public Schools, including the new head of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Rickey Harris. Harris set the tone for the 2022-2023 set a tone of togetherness and teamwork in his first meeting with teachers and staff. He is only the school’s fourth principal in nearly 50 years, and said he understands the weight and magnitude of leading the institution.
Highland Park teen with Autism gets the word out, showing how a bracelet can save a life

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sometimes people can speak volumes without saying a single word.A young man from Highland Park, who isn't able to talk, has a lot to say about something that can save lives in an emergency.Mitchell Robins, 19, doesn't let anything hold him back."Mitchell has autism, and he is non-speaking, but he understands everything that's said to him," said Mitchell's father, Philip. "He's very smart."Mitchell communicates with the help of a letter board, pointing to individual letters to compose words, but he can't always carry the board with him. And while non-speaking people can wear necklaces or bracelets that identify them,...
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love

If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
#Career Opportunities
Project sWISH provides Chicago Public Schools students with last-minute back-to-school supplies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-eight days of summer flew by for Chicago Public Schools students who return to class Monday. Sunday a local foundation helped kids get in the back-to-school spirit. The event at Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center was the first time Project sWISH has put on an event this big to help parents and students. "I like that they did a raffle, and I won a big bag full of goodies," said Layla Radovcic. But the district is still facing some challenges, including a national bus driver shortage. Project sWish, a foundation that utilizes sports and entertainment to bring the...
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Freddy's hitting up Chi-Town

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is accelerating development in Illinois with the signing of a multi-unit development agreement with Asif Poonja of JAM Equities to bring six locations to Chicago. The announcement builds on the brand's development there this earlier this year, adding 13 locations to its pipeline for the market in Q1.
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building

Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news

Several hundred people slipped on their boogie shoes in James Park outside the Levy Senior Center for Disco in the Park to kick off the weekend. Our amazing photographer Richard Cahan was there to capture the fun and the spirit. Above, Matthew Kessler-McMunn (in red, holding onto son Isadore) said: “I feel most connected to other people when I’m moving around.”
