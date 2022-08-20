Young girls can learn about career opportunities at Evanston event hosted by Chicago nonprofit
A teen author and founder of nonprofit Girls Who Lead, Cherie Animashaun is hosting a free event that will allow Illinois girls to learn about various career fields. "These girls get hands-on experience with leaders from around the world," Animashaun said. RELATED | Free school supplies at Project sWish event Sunday Some of the guests include state senators, who will talk about law, and pastry chefs, who will help transform a love of baking into a possible career. Registration for the event ends Thursday and it happens on Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fleetwood Jourdain Community Center in Evanston.
