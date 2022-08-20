Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Grand Rapids ‘Commission Night Out’ events return
The Grand Rapids City Commission held a ‘Commission Night Out’ on Tuesday, the first since the start of the pandemic. (Aug. 23, 2022)
BIGGBY COFFEE’s B-The One Run: Lace-up for mental health awareness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-It’s that time again! Time to lace-up your sneakers for a worthy cause. The 2nd annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is the organizer of the race which takes place during the week of World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to ‘be the one’ for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Sign up at the link below!
West Michigan high school welcomes 4 Ukrainian students
Four Ukrainian teenagers are now high schoolers at West Catholic in Grand Rapids. As they sat together, talking about their journey, they agreed that coming to America is a dream come true. (Aug. 23, 2022)
Enjoy the last days of summer at Hastings Summerfest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is not quite over yet especially in Hastings, where they’re hosting their annual Summerfest this weekend! There will be great arts and crafts, a parade, a car show and so much more! This year’s theme for the parade and other activities throughout the weekend is “Red, White & Blue”!
Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan has earned a reputation for providing state-of-the-art medical facilities, and it’s upholding this standing with the development of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building. The facility recently opened its doors to the community, and Doug Meijer joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Michigan Real Possibilities to discuss this new resource further.
Mental health tips for kids going back to school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you have school-aged children, getting them back on track for the school year is probably on your mind! Not only do they need to get back into the routine of waking up early, but they also have to deal with the extra stress and anxiety of going to school.
Explore the Lakeshore’s history in a unique way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s an entity along the lakeshore in Muskegon that may be one of the most unique, educational, and fun groups of museums, perhaps in the entire state!. It’s the Lakeshore Museum Center and it’s comprised of the Muskegon Museum of History & Science,...
Supporting Our Community One Mom At A Time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Priority Health is partnering with MomsBloom to help provide support to mothers in their postpartum period. Priority Health understands that families are the core to the community. Having a baby is a challenging time for many mothers and families as many become parents for the first time. The postpartum period is one of the most important parts of a mother’s health as her body is transforming back into its pre pregnancy form.
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
Talking Sooner About Youth Vaping
School is starting up again and so is the concern about youth vaping. As parents It is time to start having the discussion with our children about the harmful effects of vaping. Many young people think vaping is cool and harmless. More than 2 million middle and highs school students currently vape. But E-cigarettes are the most common form of youth vaping. Some E-cigarettes contain enough nicotine as a pack of cigarettes which can get them hooked on vaping quicker.
Cruise on over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!
Book an escape room for a fun night out in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an adventure for a family or a group of people, why not head to an escape room? Escape rooms are new to a lot of people, although they’ve been around for a while and their popularity is growing worldwide. As part of our latest Destination West series, we’re heading to Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms!
Get your tickets for the amazing shows at the Allegan County Fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The countdown is on to this year’s Allegan County Fair, kicking off on September 9th. They have a great lineup of concerts and shows happening at this year’s fair, including Jimmie Allen and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Plus, they’ll have all the great fair staples like daily specials, great food and rides!
Firefighters contain large fire in Comstock Park
Over 50 first responders are on scene fighting a fire near Grand Rapids, fire officials say. (Aug. 21, 2022)
Taking the first steps to learning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The wheels are turning for learning at Zinser Elementary School in Kenowa Hills. For many kindergarteners this is the first time being in school. The kids are very joyful and happy and are already setting their focus on learning. Kindergarten teacher Natalie Merryman says that she has her kids focused on working on setting goals and creating dreams. She is also focusing on teaching these kindergarteners the purpose of school and steering them ahead to their next destination, 1st grade.
Here’s what’s new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8. (Aug. 21, 2022)
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county. (Aug. 22, 2022)
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4. (Aug. 22, 2022) Backyard brings Persian cuisine back to 28th St. Defense references ‘issues’ with jury after kidnapping …. Feds: Guilty verdict shows Whitmer kidnapping plot …. Two men...
