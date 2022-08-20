GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-It’s that time again! Time to lace-up your sneakers for a worthy cause. The 2nd annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is the organizer of the race which takes place during the week of World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to ‘be the one’ for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Sign up at the link below!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO