Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
News 12 Connecticut holds Back to School Celebration at Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk
News 12 helps take the stress away from back to school preparations.
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings
A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is getting its students ready for the school year. School officials launched the New Haven Public Schools 2022 Community Canvass, encouraging school attendance. The mayor is joined by the superintendent, educators, school staff and volunteers knocking on doors in neighborhoods in New Haven.
In dire need of food and goods, Bridgeport's Center for Family Justice holds emergency food and diaper drive
The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport is in dire need of food and toiletries for its pantries after an increase in the number of abuse victims seeking support.
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Stamford schools brace for ‘fiscal cliff’: 120 positions rely on COVID funds, but that money is running out
STAMFORD — A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly $8.8 million, are set to expire in the next two years, leaving school officials to grapple with an oncoming “fiscal cliff.”. Those positions — which include 19.5 kindergarten para-educator full-time equivalent spots, or FTEs,...
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
City program will help residents better connect with community resources in Norwalk
The city of Norwalk is getting the word about a program that helps residents connect with community services they might need.
Stamford seeks input on potential ferry service to Manhattan
The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan. The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.
City of Bridgeport Public Pool Reveals its Operational Hours Now in Place through Labor Day Weekend
The City of Bridgeport Public pool will be open this weekend August 27-28 (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday) and next weekend Sept. 3-5, Labor Day Weekend, the following hours: Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bridgeport man accused of assaulting woman in Norwalk arrested in Florida
A Bridgeport man accused of assaulting a woman in a Norwalk school last month has been arrested in Panama City Beach.
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Brookfield approves almost $600K for school security after debate on armed or unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — Voters have approved spending nearly $600,000 to hire armed and unarmed security personnel at the town’s public schools, after a contentious discussion that brought about 200 residents to the high school auditorium. The lengthy debate held during a more than two-hour meeting mostly centered on whether...
Bridgeport day care receives $20,000 in federal funding as state seeks to expand child care opportunities
The head of Three Little Bears Daycare on East Main Street says she received $20,000 in funding from the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.
Bridgeport woman says disabled mother went missing for hours after getting off Greater Bridgeport Transit bus
A Bridgeport woman says her mother, who has Alzheimer's, went missing for hours Saturday and blames a city minibus driver for the situation.
Free groceries given to New Haven families in need
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Local grocers in the city of New Haven are giving back to 1200 Elm City families. It’s an extension of a program that provides free meals to students during the school year. Hi there, we at the John Martinez school in New Haven. Things...
Brown appeals Bridgeport primary result after losing recount by one vote
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown has filed an appeal of his loss in the 127th House District Democratic primary. “Every vote should count but every vote didn’t count,” said Brown’s campaign manager, Tom Gaudett, following the filing of the appeal Monday afternoon in Superior Court.
New Bridgeport labor relations head out after less than two months
BRIDGEPORT — Less than two months after he joined the municipal workforce, the city’s new labor relations director, Andre Forde, is out. City Council President Aidee Nieves said Ford’s last day was Monday. The circumstances of his departure — including whether he was fired or quit — were unclear.
