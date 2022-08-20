ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings

A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

City leaders in New Haven canvass neighborhoods to promote school attendance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is getting its students ready for the school year. School officials launched the New Haven Public Schools 2022 Community Canvass, encouraging school attendance. The mayor is joined by the superintendent, educators, school staff and volunteers knocking on doors in neighborhoods in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters

BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Stamford seeks input on potential ferry service to Manhattan

The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan. The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Free groceries given to New Haven families in need

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Local grocers in the city of New Haven are giving back to 1200 Elm City families. It’s an extension of a program that provides free meals to students during the school year. Hi there, we at the John Martinez school in New Haven. Things...
Register Citizen

New Bridgeport labor relations head out after less than two months

BRIDGEPORT — Less than two months after he joined the municipal workforce, the city’s new labor relations director, Andre Forde, is out. City Council President Aidee Nieves said Ford’s last day was Monday. The circumstances of his departure — including whether he was fired or quit — were unclear.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

