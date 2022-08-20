Tri-County Career Center offering meal assistance to students

All enrolled students of Tri-County Career Center are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to their household each day of the 2022-2023 school year. Child(ren) will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit an application. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Ken McLean 740-753-3511.

Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.