South Bend, IN

South Bend Symphony moves Aug. 20 concert indoors because of rain forecast

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has moved its Aug. 20 concert to Adams High School Auditorium, 808 S. Twyckenham Drive, because of today's forecast for thunderstorms.

Audience members should enter through Door 20, which is located on the northeast side of the building on Wall Street, off the Adams parking lot.

The concert, part of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County’s Performing Arts Series, had been scheduled to take place outdoors, in the Chris Wilson Pavilion at Potawatomi Park.

Start time remains 7 p.m.

Tell us your story:Tribune seeks ‘Morris Memories’ as downtown South Bend, Indiana, theater turns 100

The musical theme for this full concert by the SBSO is love and passion. There will also be a special preview of the SBSO’s upcoming production of “West Side Story” with South Bend Civic Theatre this October.

Four violinists ― Ruth Halperin, Kotaro Tsuji, Erika Ruiz and Danielle Williamson ― and a cellist, Micah Gresl-Turner, from the South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestras also perform with the SBSO to represent the community play-along portion of the concert.

The program includes Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from “Eugene Onegin,” two excerpts from Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Offenbach’s Barcarolle from “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and four pieces from “West Side Story,” among other classical and popular works.

WVPE-FM (88.1) will offer a simulcast of the performance, including a special Q&A with Music Director Alastair Willis and Civic Executive Director Aaron Nichols. It also will stream at wvpe.org.

Further updates will be posted to cfsjc.org and facebook.com/CommunityFoundationSJC.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit cfsjc.org.

South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

