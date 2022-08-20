ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make arrest in connection with Friday night homicide in Des Moines

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

A man has been arrested after a shooting Friday night in Des Moines that left another man dead, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Around 10:46 p.m. Aug. 19, police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of University Avenue, according to a Des Moines Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 39-year-old male with gunshot injury. He was transported to MercyOne – Des Moines, where he later died, according to the release.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

On Saturday, Des Moines police arrested Andrew Jarome Harris, 42, of Des Moines in connection with the shooting. Harris has been charged with first degree murder.

"Evidence indicates that a dispute preceded the shooting incident, and that the victim was the intended target," Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in the news release.

The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the shooting. This is the city's 12th homicide of 2022.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police make arrest in connection with Friday night homicide in Des Moines

