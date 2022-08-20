Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
my40.tv
Henderson County Courthouse cleared after bomb threat forced evacuation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Courthouse has been deemed safe after a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon forced an evacuation and search of the building. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 center received a call about a bomb threat at the courthouse around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
my40.tv
2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self in Anderson Co.
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
my40.tv
Transylvania County creates position for officer to oversee SROs
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Commissioners have approved a new school resource officer position that will oversee the program. On Monday evening, commissioners unanimously approved an SRO lieutenant position through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office employs 11 school resource officers. The new...
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
my40.tv
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FOX Carolina
Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store. The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure. Police...
my40.tv
Multiple gunshots reported in area of downtown Asheville; No injuries or property damage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident late Saturday night where multiple gunshots were reported. Officials say witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired near the 550 block of College Street at 11:53 p.m. on Aug. 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots fired, followed...
2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
2 attacked, robbed in downtown Asheville
Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in Asheville.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
my40.tv
Inmates overdose on narcotics at detention center, investigation underway
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after four inmates at a western North Carolina detention center overdosed. Rutherford County authorities said on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, three inmates were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center after receiving Narcan by officers at the detention center. All three were treated and released back to the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.
my40.tv
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
