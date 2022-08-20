ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Transylvania County creates position for officer to oversee SROs

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Commissioners have approved a new school resource officer position that will oversee the program. On Monday evening, commissioners unanimously approved an SRO lieutenant position through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office employs 11 school resource officers. The new...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
my40.tv

Inmates overdose on narcotics at detention center, investigation underway

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after four inmates at a western North Carolina detention center overdosed. Rutherford County authorities said on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, three inmates were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center after receiving Narcan by officers at the detention center. All three were treated and released back to the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
ASHEVILLE, NC

