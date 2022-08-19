Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
Federal investigators looking closely at video evidence from Mar-a-Lago showing people with access to areas where Trump's papers stored
Washington — Federal investigators are now looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official. The video showing...
coinjournal.net
Acala community okays burning billions of erroneously minted aUSD stablecoin
According to a news post by the co-founder of Acala Network, Bette Chen, the Acala community has voted to burn 2.97 billion Acala USD (aUSD) stablecoins. Acala is a scalable and Ethereum-compatible layer-1 smart contract platform built on Polkadot blockchain and it is the blockchain network that powers the aUSD stablecoin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden is poised to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt. Advocates urge him to cancel it all
More than two years after his campaign-trail promise to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, President Joe Biden is once again staring down the end of a federal freeze on repayments and interest, with his pledge unfulfilled.In November 2020, weeks before he entered the White House, the president called on Congress to “immediately” provide some relief for millions of borrowers saddled by growing debt.“[Student debt is] holding people up,” he said at the time. “They’re in real trouble. They’re having to make choices between paying their student loan and paying the rent.”On 24 August, less than a week...
coinjournal.net
Australia plans mapping of crypto tokens as part of regulatory push
Australia’s crypto mapping exercise seeks to help authorities know about which crypto assets are used in the country. The review is also meant to offer insights into how to better protect investors amid potentially harmful crypto advertisements. The government will soon introduce a consultation paper. Australia is looking to...
coinjournal.net
NFT lending protocol Bend DAO proposes emergency actions to stabilize ecosystem
NFTs borrowing and lending protocol Bend DAO is staring at a credit crisis after it was revealed on Monday that the protocol only had about 15 wrapped Ether (wETH) worth about $23,715 for paying back its lenders. The protocol has so far lent out 15,000 ETH. To avert the crisis,...
