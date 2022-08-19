ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Federal investigators looking closely at video evidence from Mar-a-Lago showing people with access to areas where Trump's papers stored

Washington — Federal investigators are now looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official. The video showing...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdic#Ftx#Cease And Desist#Deposit Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Bank Deposits#Ftx Us#Cryptonews Com#Fdiccrypto Com
The Independent

Biden is poised to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt. Advocates urge him to cancel it all

More than two years after his campaign-trail promise to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, President Joe Biden is once again staring down the end of a federal freeze on repayments and interest, with his pledge unfulfilled.In November 2020, weeks before he entered the White House, the president called on Congress to “immediately” provide some relief for millions of borrowers saddled by growing debt.“[Student debt is] holding people up,” he said at the time. “They’re in real trouble. They’re having to make choices between paying their student loan and paying the rent.”On 24 August, less than a week...
POTUS
coinjournal.net

Australia plans mapping of crypto tokens as part of regulatory push

Australia’s crypto mapping exercise seeks to help authorities know about which crypto assets are used in the country. The review is also meant to offer insights into how to better protect investors amid potentially harmful crypto advertisements. The government will soon introduce a consultation paper. Australia is looking to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy