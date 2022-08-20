Read full article on original website
kscj.com
GRASSLEY SAYS POOR VETTING ALLOWED 70 DANGEROUS PEOPLE INTO AMERICA
MANY THOUSANDS OF REFUGEES FROM AFGHANISTAN HAVE FOUND NEW HOMES IN THE U-S IN RECENT MONTHS, WITH SEVERAL HUNDRED SETTLING IN IOWA. IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S NEW EVIDENCE SEVERAL DOZEN OF THEM SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTRY. VETTED1 OC…….. “WHERE THEY ARE” :11...
kiwaradio.com
Only About A Third Of Northwest Iowa Cropland Has Adequate Moisture
Northwest Iowa — The latest Iowa crop report shows northwest Iowa crops keep moving toward maturity, but only about a third of cropland has adequate moisture. Melissa Bond with the USDA starts by telling us about the weather and how that affected what farmers could do over the last week.
Should Iowa Democrats Be Panicked By State Fair Straw Poll?
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
(Manchester, IA) — A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew a crowd of more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
kwbg.com
Weekly Crop Progress and Condition Report, Needed Rain Helped
DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. “Iowa experienced cooler temperatures and much-needed rainfall over the final week of the State Fair,”...
koamnewsnow.com
Iowa trucking company acquires CFI in $525 million dollar deal
NORTH LIBERTY, Ia. – An Iowa-based trucking company today announced its plan to acquire CFI Logistica operations in Mexico from TFI International for $525 million. Headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, CFI provides dry van and temperature-controlled truckload services to major customers throughout the U.S. and into Mexico and Canada. Officials...
kwbg.com
Rural Drinking Water Survey Shows Significant Nitrate Risk for Many Iowans
AMES, Iowa – The results of a new drinking water survey reveal a stark risk of exposure to potentially unhealthy drinking water. Risk profiles were compiled based on recent testing, use of reverse osmosis filters, and use of supplemental water sources. The Iowa Drinking Water Survey was conducted by...
Daily Iowan
Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa
Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
iowapublicradio.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
kscj.com
GOP DOMINATES STRAW POLL AT IOWA STATE FAIR
MORE THAN 2,600 INDIVIDUALS CAST VOTES IN A POLITICAL STRAW POLL CONDUCTED BY THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AT THE JUST CONCLUDED IOWA STATE FAIR. IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE STRAW POLL WAS CONDUCTED ON IPADS AT THEIR BOOTH INSIDE THE VARIED INDUSTRIES BUILDING:. PATEVOTE OC………GENERAL...
KCCI.com
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
KCCI.com
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
northwestmoinfo.com
Most Iowa Well Water Users Don’t Do Annual Quality Tests — As They Should
Water Well. Photo by Missouri Department of Natural Resources. (Radio Iowa) A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10 percent of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law. Jamie Benning is the assistant director for Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension at ISU.
iowapublicradio.org
Rick Stewart says he'd end restrictions on drugs and abortions if elected governor of Iowa
Libertarian Rick Stewart said he would try to end government regulations on drugs, child care centers, and abortions if elected governor of Iowa. He said during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS that his top priority is ending the war on drugs. Stewart said adults should be allowed to buy drugs such as psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, at pharmacies without a prescription.
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwbg.com
BCH Announces Provider Changes
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital last week announced changes in providers for the Walk-In Clinic and Wound Care. Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She may be familiar to you as she has worked in the Boone County Family Medicine Walk-In Clinic since 2020 and in the Emergency Department at UnityPoint Health, Des Moines.
Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In
We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
more1049.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
KCCI.com
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
