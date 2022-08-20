Read full article on original website
Teen hurt in car-versus-pedestrian crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash on Monday. The crash was reported in the 2200 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Police say a teenager suffered injuries to his legs. He was alert and talking. The teen was able to stand up and get onto...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
Des Moines sees more motorcycle crashes so far in 2022 than all of last year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say motorcycle and pedestrian crashes are increasing. Early Sunday morning, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Hickman Road. The motorcyclist was heading West on Hickman around 2:30 a.m. Police believe he was speeding when he hit the curve and was thrown from his bike.
Driver hopes to find woman who rescued her during flash flood
DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver caught in flash flooding on Hickman Road on Friday is hoping to find the woman who rescued her — and an explanation of why the flooding was so severe. The driver, who preferred to use her first name, Robbie, was forced to...
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
Man speaks out after witnessing man fall three stories onto concrete from a Court Avenue bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I don't want to ever have to experience that again. I've been a security officer for 22 years, that takes the cake for me," said Jared O'Hara, who saw a man fall from three stories high earlySaturday morning. The incident took place in the Court...
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
Iowa man recovering quickly after horrific tractor accident
The longest journey begins with a single step. "Each step I take, each thing I do is reminding me I get another chance," said Dan Hedden.
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
West Des Moines police to focus on school traffic enforcement
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say starting Wednesday, their officers will be conducting special back-to-school traffic enforcement. More officers will be in school zones, looking for speeders and distracted drivers. That crackdown will run through Sept. 2. The operation is being conducted in conjunction with...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
Blow past a school bus stop sign and it will cost you your allowance
WAUKEE, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is passing down a simple warning as kids get back on the bus to go to school. Blow by a school bus stop sign and say goodbye to your allowance. Drivers who pass the outstretched stop sign of a school bus could be...
Police: Man falling from third floor of Court Avenue building under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man fell from the third floor of a building on Court Avenue around 1:45 Saturday morning. Police say he fell from the interior stairwell of the Court Center building and landed on the concrete. He was taken to the hospital...
Jefferson woman arrested for assault, Jefferson man for lying to cops
A Jefferson woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which she allegedly assaulted officers of the Jefferson Police Department and resisted arrest, and a Jefferson man was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the woman’s whereabouts. Hayley Lynn Brown, 29, of 511 N....
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Local contractors warn about traveling contractors going door to door following storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm brought more than just heavy rain and harsh winds, especially to West Des Moines. "It was like 2-inch hail and it was going on for about 10 minutes," said Brian Abeling, a homeowner in West Des Moines. Abeling says he wasn't home...
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
Storm causes car-stopping flooding on portion of Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm in Des Moines brought about hail and heavy rain, the latter causing some flooding on a portion of Hickman Road. Where 24th Street meets Hickman Road is where a deep pond of water emerged on Friday afternoon. Some people knew better than going through it, like Andrew Williams who was on his way home in his work truck.
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
