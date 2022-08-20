Read full article on original website
Ruling allows lawsuit to proceed that pits special education parents against N.J.
The judge's decision advances a lawsuit centered on delays in how N.J. resolves disputes over children’s special education programs. The post Ruling allows lawsuit to proceed that pits special education parents against N.J. appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
3 N.J. health centers receive federal funding to fight HIV
Three New Jersey health centers are among 64 nationwide that collectively will receive more than $20 million to expand HIV prevention, testing and treatment, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The funding is part of the agency’s goal to reduce new HIV infections by 90% by...
N.J. will assess its response to COVID, Murphy says, but still no timeframe for review
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reiterated his long-standing promise that New Jersey will conduct a review of the state’s response to COVID-19, including how it handled the crisis in long-term care facilities — yet he still does not have a timeframe for when that will happen. “I don’t...
NJ to pay out nearly $16M to families over COVID deaths in veteran’s homes, admits no wrongdoing
New Jersey has agreed to pay another $15.9 million to those who lost loved ones in the state-run veteran’s homes in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the terms of an agreement obtained by NJ Advance Media. The out-of-court settlement, confirmed by an official in Gov....
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
Data: New Jersey joins growing number of states dealing with teacher shortage for 2022-2023 school year
The U.S. Department of Education says New Jersey will not have enough pre-K through 12th grade teachers for math, science, world languages, special education and English as a second language for the 2022-2023 school year.
NJ teacher shortage — districts still filling holes ahead of September
Districts throughout New Jersey are still trying to fill teacher slots ahead of September. According to the U.S. Department of Education, New Jersey has teacher shortages at all grade levels across multiple subjects, including math and science. At the same time, professionals in the industry don't see the situation improving...
COVID vaccine rates are ‘stagnant’ in NJ nursing homes, group says
As the Garden State loosens restrictions and scratches mandates related to COVID-19, AARP New Jersey says coronavirus data suggest nursing homes need to remain a focus of health and other officials in the Garden State, so there are no unnecessary deaths. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more...
N.J. reports 1,592 COVID cases, 17 deaths. New boosters could be available soon.
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,592 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths as Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron variants. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,736 on Wednesday, a 17% decrease from a...
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
Before N.J’s spotted lanternfly apocalypse, the pesky bug was reported in Pa. What were lessons learned?
If you’re tempted to wave the white flag because you think New Jersey’s spotted lanternfly problem can’t get any worse, buckle up. Our neighbors to the west have for years dealt with the invasive insects and the issues there persist. While the bugs’ origin story remains somewhat...
Keep the two-plate special for N.J. vehicles | Editorial
When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
N.J. rental assistance programs failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.
Hundreds of tenants who were approved for the state’s rental assistance programs haven’t received the payments and in dozens of cases, the missing payments have led to eviction proceedings, renters told NJ Advance Media. Many said they were told their cases were being investigated, but they were given...
Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer
If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)
To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
How can I register an out-of-state car in N.J.?
Q. My daughter and son-in-law bought a car in Virginia for $50,000 and they registered it in Virginia. After a week, they gave it to me as a gift in New Jersey and the car was insured in New Jersey. How can I register the car in New Jersey?. —...
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
