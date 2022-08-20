ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside

Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week

The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton

At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12. About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more...
ATHERTON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Rafael Incident: Time to Heal, While Addressing Questions Calmly

It is time to place the San Rafael incident behind us, while addressing a few points and questions in its aftermath. Before we address decisions made before, during, and after, the incident, a few facts need to be stated:. San Rafael Elementary is a bilingual English/Spanish school. The neighborhood, predominately...
PASADENA, CA
Washington Examiner

Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia

Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
BERKELEY, CA
philstockworld.com

UC Berkeley Student Housing Co-Op Bans White People From Common Areas

A UC Berkeley off-campus housing co-op has banned white people from entering common spaces in order to protect people of color (POC) from so-called “white violence.”. As first reported by The College Fix and confirmed elsewhere, house rules for the 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” leaked to Reddit read: “Many POC moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests.”
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County doctors ‘stressed out beyond belief’

Santa Clara County could see an exodus of primary care doctors, as physicians say they’re at a breaking point after years of heavy workloads and dismissive leadership. Primary care doctors at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said they’re being asked to prioritize quantity over quality health care. All physicians in the division, roughly 75 people, signed a letter detailing their concerns to county leadership last summer. Doctors said their workload, which started increasing five years ago, coupled with reduced resources and a burned out workforce is hurting patient care.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Modern Home in Los Altos Hills With Sweeping Valley View

The Olive Tree Residence in Los Altos Hills, California sits high on a hill in the Costal Range with sweeping view of the Santa Clara Valley. Architect Mark English created this modern home design with an open plan that takes full advantage of the spectacular view. The clean modern design and simple palette is balanced by a brightly coloured kitchen.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Louie was interviewed by a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Kibi’s Cafe Soft Opens at Orinda Theatre Square

In May, we learned that Republic of Cake would be closing at Orinda Theatre Square, and its replacement, the Vietnamese restaurant Kibi’s Cafe, has now soft opened at this spot. This is their second location after Walnut Creek. Check out their online menu here. Over the weekend, I tried the shrimp rolls and it was delicious! I’ll be back for more for sure.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
nfcw.com

Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes

What would it look like for Portola Valley residents to evacuate during a major emergency? That's the question town consultants hoped to answer in a new traffic study. The report, which the Town Council approved a draft of on Aug. 10, found several strategies for reducing travel times out of town. Options include wildfire video surveillance cameras or drones to quickly detect wildfires and constructing an evacuation lane on the shoulder of the the eastern side of the Westridge and Alpine roads through Ladera. They also surveyed stables to gauge the number of horses and trailers in Portola Valley and the surrounding community.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
