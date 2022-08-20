Read full article on original website
Students' mental health, connection priorities for new Hillview principal
Finding connection and belonging are top of mind to Hillview Middle School's Interim Principal Danielle O'Brien, as students return to the Menlo Park campus on Thursday, Aug. 18. "This year there's a lot of hope and positivity about coming back to school," said O'Brien last week as she prepared to...
rwcpulse.com
As the Redwood City School District struggles to retain teachers, Roosevelt drops the school’s sixth grade
Would-be sixth graders at Roosevelt School returned to the classroom Wednesday, taking on not just the start of their middle school careers but an even bigger change: a new campus. Earlier this year, increasingly dire staffing shortages forced administrators within the Redwood City School District to make the decision to...
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside
Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week
The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton
At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12. About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more...
coloradoboulevard.net
San Rafael Incident: Time to Heal, While Addressing Questions Calmly
It is time to place the San Rafael incident behind us, while addressing a few points and questions in its aftermath. Before we address decisions made before, during, and after, the incident, a few facts need to be stated:. San Rafael Elementary is a bilingual English/Spanish school. The neighborhood, predominately...
Washington Examiner
Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia
Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
philstockworld.com
UC Berkeley Student Housing Co-Op Bans White People From Common Areas
A UC Berkeley off-campus housing co-op has banned white people from entering common spaces in order to protect people of color (POC) from so-called “white violence.”. As first reported by The College Fix and confirmed elsewhere, house rules for the 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” leaked to Reddit read: “Many POC moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests.”
Santa Clara County doctors ‘stressed out beyond belief’
Santa Clara County could see an exodus of primary care doctors, as physicians say they’re at a breaking point after years of heavy workloads and dismissive leadership. Primary care doctors at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said they’re being asked to prioritize quantity over quality health care. All physicians in the division, roughly 75 people, signed a letter detailing their concerns to county leadership last summer. Doctors said their workload, which started increasing five years ago, coupled with reduced resources and a burned out workforce is hurting patient care.
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
idesignarch.com
Modern Home in Los Altos Hills With Sweeping Valley View
The Olive Tree Residence in Los Altos Hills, California sits high on a hill in the Costal Range with sweeping view of the Santa Clara Valley. Architect Mark English created this modern home design with an open plan that takes full advantage of the spectacular view. The clean modern design and simple palette is balanced by a brightly coloured kitchen.
marinlocalnews.com
Big November election for Marin voters, incumbents face spirited challengers
Voters have their work cut out for them this election season. Not only are there a number of ballot questions to wade through, two incumbents in city council races have called it a day, making room for new blood and what promises to be spirited campaigns to guide the direction of Marin governments.
Attention beachgoers: Head to Santa Cruz and save money on the new Highway 17 Beach Express service
Santa Cruz METRO today announced the launch of the Highway 17 Beach Express, providing weekend Highway 17 Express service to the Santa Cruz Wharf and Main Beach from San Jose Diridon Station. Beach Express Schedule. The Beach Express will operate on weekends through September 11, 2022. Departures from San Jose...
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Louie was interviewed by a...
beyondthecreek.com
Kibi’s Cafe Soft Opens at Orinda Theatre Square
In May, we learned that Republic of Cake would be closing at Orinda Theatre Square, and its replacement, the Vietnamese restaurant Kibi’s Cafe, has now soft opened at this spot. This is their second location after Walnut Creek. Check out their online menu here. Over the weekend, I tried the shrimp rolls and it was delicious! I’ll be back for more for sure.
nfcw.com
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes
What would it look like for Portola Valley residents to evacuate during a major emergency? That's the question town consultants hoped to answer in a new traffic study. The report, which the Town Council approved a draft of on Aug. 10, found several strategies for reducing travel times out of town. Options include wildfire video surveillance cameras or drones to quickly detect wildfires and constructing an evacuation lane on the shoulder of the the eastern side of the Westridge and Alpine roads through Ladera. They also surveyed stables to gauge the number of horses and trailers in Portola Valley and the surrounding community.
