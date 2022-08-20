ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Silver Knott cruises to Solario success

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258AwS_0hOjEedj00

Silver Knott added to Charlie Appleby’s plethora of options for next season’s Classics with a smooth victory in the Fasig-Tipton Night Of The Stars Solario Stakes at Sandown.

The son of Lope De Vega, who had built on a promising Newbury debut fourth to subsequent Acomb winner Chaldean when getting off the mark at Kempton, improved markedly for that experience, with a visually impressive display in the seven-furlong contest.

Dual winners Dornoch Castle and Wahaaj set the pace, yet Silver Knott was on the bridle, cruising ominously behind under Pat Dobbs, who stepped in for the sidelined James Doyle.

The writing was on the wall two furlongs out with everything else under pressure and once given the office, Silver Knott (9-4) silkily went past to score by a comfortable three and a quarter lengths from Wahaaj.

The Queen, whose silks were carried to success in the race by Reach For The Moon last year, was represented by 85-40 favourite Desert Hero, who stayed on well for third having run keen in the early stages.

Silver Knott was handed a 20-1 quote for next season’s Qipco 2000 Guineas by Coral but Paddy Power and Betfair were more impressed and go 16-1.

“It’s nice to have these winners and this time of year it’s nice to unearth these type of horses,” Appleby told Racing TV.

The more you can get to dream about in the winter it shortens it and then we see what reality brings in the spring

“A few of them are starting to put their heads up above the parapet now and announce themselves.

“Over the next month to six weeks it is an exciting time but I’m sure there are plenty more out there from other stables who will emerge. Ourselves, we have a few more to run in the next couple of weeks.

“We obviously wont he Gimcrack with Noble Style and had Victory Dance win at Newbury so we will try not to but heads too much and look for the right ones to step up in trip.

“This might be one of those horses, he’s got a pedigree to die for and one that suggests as he goes up in trip we’ll see further improvement.

“The more you can get to dream about in the winter it shortens it and then we see what reality brings in the spring.”

Derby-winning trainer and jockey combination Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute teamed up again in style, as Potapova came with a withering run to claim the spoils in the Group Three JRL Group Atalanta Stakes.

Runner-up in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in June, she had under-performed on her previous two starts yet the Cheveley Park-owned filly looked a totally different proposition on this occasion.

Grande Dame, sent off the 9-4 favourite after scoring over course and distance last time out, looked set to score when cruising to the front with a furlong and a half to race under Robert Havlin.

However, Kingscote’s mount came wide and late to wear her down and, in the end, the 18-1 shot ran out a cosy length and a half winner.

It was a similar distance back to Mrs Fitzherbert, who stuck on well for third.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stoute
newschain

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide 10,000 dollars (£8,500) in debt cancellation for millions of Americans. Borrowers who earn less than 125,000 dollars a year, or families earning less than 250,000 dollars, would be eligible for the 10,000 dollars loan forgiveness, Mr Biden announced in a tweet.
POTUS
newschain

Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day. The Prime Minister, making his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Princess Cruises#Racing Tv#Newbury#Acomb#Chaldean#Reach For The Moon#Qipco 2000 Guineas#Paddy Power
newschain

Dubai Mile makes it 5,000 winners for Mark Johnston

Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6-5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile – a son of Roaring Lion – was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
WORLD
newschain

Egan: Harry Redknapp has a smart one with Knockhill

John Egan believes Knockhill could “absolutely” develop into a Classic contender for co-owner Harry Redknapp, following an impressive debut at Sandown on Sunday. The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained son of Decorated Knight landed the seven-furlong newcomers’ maiden by a neck under Egan. The vastly-experienced rider purchased the...
SPORTS
newschain

Catterick card cut short after just two races

Racing at Catterick was abandoned after just two races on Wednesday due to unsafe ground. While the opening five-furlong maiden took place without incident, several jockeys reported their mounts to have slipped on the bend after the following one-mile-six-furlong handicap. A delegation of trainers, jockeys and officials subsequently inspected the...
SPORTS
newschain

Melbourne Cup features in number of exciting choices for Alfred Boucher

The Melbourne Cup is among the options under consideration for Alfred Boucher after he came so close to completing a memorable York double in Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor. Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend’s £500,000 feature.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports

The majority of a record-breaking number of migrants who arrived in the UK were from Albania, according to reports from Border Force officers. The ISU union, which represents staff working for the Home Office’s law enforcement body, said its members had seen an increase in people from the south-eastern European country making the Channel crossing in the last few months.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Roaring Lion records first winner as a sire in Ireland

Just over three years on from the death of Roaring Lion, one of his progeny, Roaring Gallagher, made a promising winning debut for Joseph O’Brien in the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden at Bellewstown on Wednesday. Always to the fore in the one-mile contest, the €50,000 purchase knew his...
WORLD
newschain

Outcome of appeal against Norfolk Stakes result expected next week

An outcome regarding the appeal against The Ridler’s controversial Norfolk Stakes victory is expected next week after a day-long hearing into interference during the race. Paul Hanagan, riding for trainer Richard Fahey, was suspended for 10 days after the colt veered left across the track in the final stages of the Group Two contest at Royal Ascot, hampering the third-placed Crispy Cat and fourth Brave Nation.
SPORTS
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy