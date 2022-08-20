ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dettori dazzles as Kinross claims York glory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGiZR_0hOjED0E00

Frankie Dettori was at his best on the Knavesmire as Kinross came with a late burst to win the City Of York Stakes for in-form Ralph Beckett.

The five-year-old had advertised his well-being when going down by a neck to Sandrine at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes, but the tables were easily turned in this Group Two contest.

Dettori was motionless as he tracked the pace set by Art Power, who was quickly challenged by Pogo and Sandrine approaching the final furlong.

Yet once Kinross was given a inch of rein, Dettori barely had to move a muscle to persuade his mount to go clear. The 5-1 chance had a length and quarter to spare at the line from Pogo, with Sandrine a length and a half further down in third.

Beckett said: “He ought to have won the Lennox, that’s a matter of opinion though. We thought this race had really set up well for him and so it proved.

He might go to the Park Stakes, I'd drop him back to six in the Haydock Park sprint if it came up soft but he'll definitely go to the Foret all being well

“As he’s got older he’s got hardier, he was quite fragile as a young horse, he didn’t really come to maturity until he was gelded and then everything started to work out from there.

“He’s definitely not ground dependent any more and that’s great, we minded him last year and it worked out for us. We haven’t had so many choices this year, he was always going to win from halfway.

“I’m delighted, he’s a very fun horse to have. He might go to the Park Stakes, I’d drop him back to six in the Haydock Park sprint if it came up soft but he’ll definitely go to the Foret all being well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
newschain

Dubai Mile makes it 5,000 winners for Mark Johnston

Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6-5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile – a son of Roaring Lion – was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
WORLD
newschain

Melbourne Cup features in number of exciting choices for Alfred Boucher

The Melbourne Cup is among the options under consideration for Alfred Boucher after he came so close to completing a memorable York double in Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor. Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend’s £500,000 feature.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

Quinn eager to make up ground as Racing League rolls on to Newcastle

Team manager Mick Quinn is confident The North can climb the leaderboard with a few big chances and enthusiastic ‘home’ support at Newcastle as the Racing League stages its third of six evening meetings on Thursday. The North currently sit sixth of the seven teams on 158 points,...
SPORTS
newschain

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide 10,000 dollars (£8,500) in debt cancellation for millions of Americans. Borrowers who earn less than 125,000 dollars a year, or families earning less than 250,000 dollars, would be eligible for the 10,000 dollars loan forgiveness, Mr Biden announced in a tweet.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwood#Foret
newschain

Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day. The Prime Minister, making his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.
POLITICS
newschain

Roaring Lion records first winner as a sire in Ireland

Just over three years on from the death of Roaring Lion, one of his progeny, Roaring Gallagher, made a promising winning debut for Joseph O’Brien in the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden at Bellewstown on Wednesday. Always to the fore in the one-mile contest, the €50,000 purchase knew his...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Be brave in everything you do – England skipper Ben Stokes will keep attacking

England captain Ben Stokes has vowed to keep swinging for the fences against South Africa, insisting the day has not yet arrived to “mellow down”. Since taking over as Test skipper at the start of the summer Stokes has demanded his side play a proactive, ultra-aggressive style of cricket and has made a point of leading from the front.
SPORTS
newschain

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports

The majority of a record-breaking number of migrants who arrived in the UK were from Albania, according to reports from Border Force officers. The ISU union, which represents staff working for the Home Office’s law enforcement body, said its members had seen an increase in people from the south-eastern European country making the Channel crossing in the last few months.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Egan: Harry Redknapp has a smart one with Knockhill

John Egan believes Knockhill could “absolutely” develop into a Classic contender for co-owner Harry Redknapp, following an impressive debut at Sandown on Sunday. The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained son of Decorated Knight landed the seven-furlong newcomers’ maiden by a neck under Egan. The vastly-experienced rider purchased the...
SPORTS
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy