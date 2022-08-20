ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB’s most balanced schedule ever has been released

The MLB officially released its schedule for 2023, and there will be several positive changes. For the first time, all 30 teams will play each other. The MLB officially released the 2023 schedule, and it’s the most balanced it’s ever been. There are several positive changes in the upcoming season. The biggest note is that for the first time, all 30 teams will play each other.
Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees

It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
Rays catcher felt like Shohei Ohtani after impressive feat vs. Angels

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt produced incredible results Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt was thrown in to close the night against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, and his results were spectacular. He pitched a scoreless inning shortly after hitting a huge home run, and he “now knows what it feels like to be [Shohei] Ohtani.”
