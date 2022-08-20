It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.

