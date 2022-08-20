Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
Law enforcement increases presence at Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Law enforcement in Rapid City say they will have an increased presence at the Central States Fair following gunshots on both Sunday and Monday. In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.
Authorities say person of interest in double homicide arrested in Mission area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities say a person of interest in a recent double homicide in Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night. Robert Yellow Bird was apprehended by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services at an apartment in the Mission area. Rosebud police zeroed in on Yellow Bird...
Active cases drop significantly; new cases total 1,585 in weekly COVID-19 report
STURGIS, S.D. – Health officials reported 1,585 new cases of COVID-19 in their weekly report. That is up from 1,438 last week. Active cases, however, saw a significant drop as the Department of Health listed 1,114 – down from 4,210 active cases last week. Hospitalizations due to the...
Pennington County authorities identify man killed in early Sunday morning shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the individual who was fatally shot early Sunday at a rural residence on Country Road. The deceased subject has been identified as 30 year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City. The homeowner, who is also...
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
Police in Rapid City arrest man for DUI following crash with police vehicle
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police say two people have been arrested following a DUI crash with a patrol vehicle. At around 1:20 a.m. on August 22, a Rapid City Police Department officer was driving their patrol vehicle along Mt. Rushmore Road through the intersection with Saint Joseph Street when an eastbound SUV struck their patrol car, where the crash disabled both vehicles.
One person is dead after shooting in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In what has turned out to be a violent weekend in the Rapid City area, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road. Authorities say the...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports shots fired outside Central State’s Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shots fired call outside the fairgrounds of the Central State’s Fair early Sunday morning. In a release, the sheriff’s office reported that just after midnight after the fair had closed, the Pennington County...
Special Election in Meade County August 30 to decide medical marijuana license numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – Meade County voters go to the polls for a special election next Tuesday, August 30th. All Meade County voters will be deciding a medical marijuana license issue. A petition turned in setting up the election asks voters whether or not to decide to amend the county’s...
Erick Justin Schleuning
Erick Justin Schleuning, 40, of Phoenix, Arizona (formerly of Sturgis, SD), passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. Erick was born in Pine Ridge, SD, on August 28, 1981, to Amy Long Soldier and David Black Crow. He was adopted by Robert and Peggy Schleuning, where he joined his siblings, Haley, Joley, Christopher, Quinn, and his twin, Derick. Erick showed his stellar baseball talent throughout many years playing the sport he loved so much and, at the age of 12, he received the ‘Tige Cooper Award’ for his excellence in sportsmanship. He graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 2000. From there, Erick joined the Air Force in January 2001, where he served on active duty for 3 ½ years. During his time in the Air Force, he received the Air Force Training Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. Erick loved telling stories of his days working on jets during his time in the service and was very proud of the things he accomplished while serving.
Sherrill Mae Culbertson Dennis
Sherrill Mae Culbertson Dennis, 72, was born on May 16, 1950, to Robert Andrew Culbertson and Edna Marie (Erickson) Culbertson in Sturgis, South Dakota. She passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at home, of glioblastoma, surrounded by her loved ones. She graduated in 1969 in Sturgis, South Dakota. In...
South Dakota’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts – WalletHub Study
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Dakota. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in South Dakota based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Rapid City Central wins home invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In high school golf Monday, Rapid City Central won the team title of the Rapid City Central Invite at Elks Golf Course. Central finished with the low team score of 342 followed by Sturgis with a 329. Rapid City Stevens placed third with a 360 and St Thomas More was fourth with a 381.
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
Edgar Don Burr
Edgar Don Burr, 86, went to rest with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence in Spearfish, SD. Edgar was born on May 20, 1936, in Hot Springs, SD to Ed and Rose Burr. He attended school in Trojan and High School in Lead. In his younger years while growing up he had a love for horses and spent many hours riding and breaking them.
Bruce McArthur
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our dad and grandpa, Bruce McArthur, on August 18, 2022 at the Sturgis Regional Hospital. Bruce was born on May 29, 1944 to Charles McArthur and Lucille (Machacek) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bruce married his first wife, Linda (Nichols)...
Kathleen Mae Wainman
Kathleen Mae Wainman, 75, of Belle Fourche, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side on the morning of August 18, 2022. Kathy was born March 18, 1947, in Malta, MT, to Earl and Dorothy Harden. She was the second of three children, with two brothers.
South Dakota High School Coaches Association weekly Soccer Poll
UNDATED – Here is this week’s South Dakota High School Coaches Association Weekly Soccer Poll:. Receiving Votes: Brookings, SF Washington, O’Gorman, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Watertown, Sturgis Brown, Harrisburg. Girls AA. 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln. 2. Harrisburg. 3. Rapid City Stevens. 4. Brandon Valley. 5. Aberdeen Central.
