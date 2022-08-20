Erick Justin Schleuning, 40, of Phoenix, Arizona (formerly of Sturgis, SD), passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. Erick was born in Pine Ridge, SD, on August 28, 1981, to Amy Long Soldier and David Black Crow. He was adopted by Robert and Peggy Schleuning, where he joined his siblings, Haley, Joley, Christopher, Quinn, and his twin, Derick. Erick showed his stellar baseball talent throughout many years playing the sport he loved so much and, at the age of 12, he received the ‘Tige Cooper Award’ for his excellence in sportsmanship. He graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 2000. From there, Erick joined the Air Force in January 2001, where he served on active duty for 3 ½ years. During his time in the Air Force, he received the Air Force Training Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. Erick loved telling stories of his days working on jets during his time in the service and was very proud of the things he accomplished while serving.

