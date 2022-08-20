Read full article on original website
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
Big South Dakota bill to boot Ravnsborg from office
The Senate on June 21 voted 24-9 to convict Ravnsborg on one impeachment count and 31-2 on the second count to sustain both articles, followed by a 33-0 vote to bar him from any future state office.
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday. "These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers," Noem said in a news release....
South Dakotans believe safety, not more regulations when talking gun control
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2020, gun deaths reached their highest level in at least 40 years, according to the Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and with that recent rise in gun violence, Americans are having a nuanced look at the highly debated topic. South Dakota...
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa
Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts – WalletHub Study
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Dakota. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in South Dakota based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
South Dakota Is 2022’s 3rd State with the Most Student Debt – WalletHub Study
UNDATED – With the average student loan debt reaching around $37,000 per borrower, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan...
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Leads By 7 Points Over Sen. Ron Johnson In Poll
According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is leading by seven points in his race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the current incumbent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Barnes garnered 51 percent support while Johnson, who is running for...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
