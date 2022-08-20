ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

1011now.com

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
kiowacountypress.net

South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday. "These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers," Noem said in a news release....
South Dakota State
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
Daily Iowan

Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa

Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
Kristi Noem
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts – WalletHub Study

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Dakota. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in South Dakota based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota Is 2022’s 3rd State with the Most Student Debt – WalletHub Study

UNDATED – With the average student loan debt reaching around $37,000 per borrower, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan...
BET

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Leads By 7 Points Over Sen. Ron Johnson In Poll

According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is leading by seven points in his race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the current incumbent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Barnes garnered 51 percent support while Johnson, who is running for...
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
dakotanewsnow.com

State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
Black Hills Pioneer

New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness

KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
