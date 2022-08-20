ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk 101 program teaches residents about city government

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdCgP_0hOjDuTu00

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A new program to see how the Norfolk local government works will begin in September.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, residents will be able to see the city’s snow plows, the city jail, and hear from Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. The free program will be held every Tuesday evening starting on September 20, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Multi-million dollar contracts awarded for Siouxland water projects

“Norfolk 101 is a great way for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at city management and operations,” said Mayor Moenning, “We encourage anyone interested in our city’s growth and progress to participate.”

The release stated that attendees will be able to meet city managers who will speak about the divisions they work for and tours that are offered at various city locations. Participants must be 18 or older, and forms and schedules can be found here . Finished applications can be emailed to nstevenson@norfolk.gov or mailed to Norfolk 101 at 309 N. 5th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Former member of cleaning crew suspected of burglary at Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a burglary investigation Tuesday. Norfolk Police responded to a report of an overnight burglary at a business in the 2000 block of W. Pasewalk Avenue on Tuesday. According to NPD, the suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP holds surprise commercial vehicle inspections

NORFOLK, NE.- The Nebraska State Patrol surprised drivers with full inspections of their commercial vehicles on Tuesday. Troopers began surprise inspections Tuesday morning in Norfolk to keep the roadways safe. Trooper-led inspections include checks for brakes, driver qualifications, CDLs, among other possible violations. These surprise stops help keep a watchful eye on vehicles that do not stop at your typical weigh stations, troopers on site said.
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Norfolk, NE
Sports
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
South Sioux City, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
Sioux City Journal

Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Person of interest arrested after reports of subject with gun near Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two schools in Columbus were put on lockout early Tuesday after reports of a person carrying a gun in the area. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the area near Columbus High School and Lost Creek Elementary. A caller reported a male subject walking in the area carrying a gun.
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Meth found in delivery car

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found methamphetamine in a delivery car. On Friday night shortly before 6:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business on Riverside Boulevard, just across the street from Norfolk High School. They had received reports of drugs being located in a delivery car.
kscj.com

SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
LAUREL, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries occurred in rollover accident near Woodland Park

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen driver rolled their car Friday night near Woodland Park but had no serious injuries. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 559th Avenue, south of 846th Road, around 8:00 p.m. on Friday for a one-vehicle rollover accident. According to the report, a...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy