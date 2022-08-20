The Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has put on a show during his first two preseason games, there is no other way to describe it. The poise he has shown during his first two games in the NFL is remarkable, he looks like he has been playing for ten years. It seriously looks like the Falcons have a superstar in the making, and that becomes evident when you watch one of his throws from Monday night against the Jets.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO