Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
3 disappointing Yankees who have no hope to rebound in 2022
The 2022 New York Yankees have been a tale of two seasons. The most dominant team in all of MLB has turned into a doormat, and it’ll remain that way until the players on the field prove otherwise. Manager Aaron Boone can slam however many tables he wants until then. It might help, it might not.
MLB’s most balanced schedule ever has been released
The MLB officially released its schedule for 2023, and there will be several positive changes. For the first time, all 30 teams will play each other. The MLB officially released the 2023 schedule, and it’s the most balanced it’s ever been. There are several positive changes in the upcoming season. The biggest note is that for the first time, all 30 teams will play each other.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Rangers, Orioles, Red Sox, & Astros Set to Cash)
My favorite musical artist, a rapper named JID, releases an album on Friday called The Never Story and I couldn't be more thrilled. I can't wait to listen to it driving around, with my headphones on relaxing, and blaring on the speakers in my house dancing. But, I'd really love...
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Gallen and Singer Ready To Duel in Kansas City)
It's Wednesday, so we have a lovely MLB slate in store with games sprinkled throughout the day to carry us through the work hours into the night. I love when this happens. It's much more fun sweating a No Run First Inning (NRFI) or Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bet at your desk than sending an email, you know?
Falcons: Watch Desmond Ridder complete an impossible pass
The Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has put on a show during his first two preseason games, there is no other way to describe it. The poise he has shown during his first two games in the NFL is remarkable, he looks like he has been playing for ten years. It seriously looks like the Falcons have a superstar in the making, and that becomes evident when you watch one of his throws from Monday night against the Jets.
