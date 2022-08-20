ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
MLB’s most balanced schedule ever has been released

The MLB officially released its schedule for 2023, and there will be several positive changes. For the first time, all 30 teams will play each other. The MLB officially released the 2023 schedule, and it’s the most balanced it’s ever been. There are several positive changes in the upcoming season. The biggest note is that for the first time, all 30 teams will play each other.
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles

The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
Falcons: Watch Desmond Ridder complete an impossible pass

The Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has put on a show during his first two preseason games, there is no other way to describe it. The poise he has shown during his first two games in the NFL is remarkable, he looks like he has been playing for ten years. It seriously looks like the Falcons have a superstar in the making, and that becomes evident when you watch one of his throws from Monday night against the Jets.
