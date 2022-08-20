Read full article on original website
talk'n2myself
4d ago
these abortion laws are not made or supported by Christians, this is the work of monsters, and if you're think that a woman should have to carry a dead or dying fetus to term, you are a monster too
JoAnne Boren
3d ago
I think this is the sick thing about abortion, you are carrying a fetus that is already deceased or will certainly not live, and the state forces you to continue to carry it! What kind of sick mind comes up with this insanity?
film buff
4d ago
So it is better that she walks around with a dead festering fetus in her body and get sepsis??
