South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
gowatertown.net
Lucky for Life lottery winning ticket sold in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City Central wins home invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In high school golf Monday, Rapid City Central won the team title of the Rapid City Central Invite at Elks Golf Course. Central finished with the low team score of 342 followed by Sturgis with a 329. Rapid City Stevens placed third with a 360 and St Thomas More was fourth with a 381.
dakotanewsnow.com
State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
mprnews.org
A look at life in South Dakota following the reversal of Roe v. Wade
Minnesotans who want an abortion can still get one. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, overturning Roe v. Wade, made abortions illegal in neighboring South Dakota. We’re continuing our series looking at abortion rights in neighboring states. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer was joined by Lee Strubinger,...
KEVN
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
frcheraldstar.com
Hot Springs woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Aberdeen
File photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. In this newspaper photo taken in August 2021, Shirley Leigh, while then-recovering from cancer treatments, shows off a unique sunflower which had voluntarily grown near her backyard vegetable garden, located on Lincoln Avenue in Hot Springs. _______________________________________. By Brett Nachtigall. Publisher. ABERDEEN...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts – WalletHub Study
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Dakota. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in South Dakota based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Cards Against Humanity” Game Creator To Send Wyomingites’ Money To Pro-Abortion Group
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The makers of an adult party game are using profits from Wyoming customers to support pro-abortion causes, the game company announced this month. Cards Against Humanity is a 2010 game in which players try to win the most votes from other...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
KEVN
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
newscenter1.tv
Dog pageant helps raise funds for emergency vet bills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The prettiest pooches from all around the Black Hills modeled their best outfits and talents at the first Hobo’s Heartbreakers Pooch Pageant, put on by Hobo’s Healing Heart. “We’ve already had our photogenic portion of this competition on our Facebook page,” explains Founder...
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes
About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
