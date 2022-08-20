Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
UFC・
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Drew McIntyre On Johnny Gargano's WWE Return: He's Getting An Opportunity, He Deserves It
Drew McIntyre says Johnny Gargano's return to WWE is exciting, and the former NXT Champion has earned this opportunity. On the August 22 episode of WWE Raw, Gargano came back to WWE nine months after he left the company. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre was asked about...
CM Punk: I Love AEW; My Locker Room Is Always Open. I'm An Adult, Come Talk To Me
CM Punk addresses his loyalty to AEW and not putting too much stock in "internet rumors" Following CM Punk's explosive opening promo on AEW Dynamite on August 17, 2022, Fightful Select was able to confirm the reports made by the Wrestling Observer that CM Punk's comments regarding Hangman Page were not planned. Fightful Select also reported on CM Punk’s behavior behind the scenes according to those close to the situation.
Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success
Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rob Van Dam Discusses How He Has Having A 'Rejuvenation', Recalls Working With Pro Wrestling NOAH
More than three decades after his in-ring debut, Rob Van Dam is still having fun. The former world champion continues to compete around the world for various companies. In October, he is set to perform at One Pro Wrestling's A New Twist of Fate. In an interview with Steve Fall...
Amir Jordan Wanted To Relocate To Florida Before WWE NXT UK Release, NXT Europe Was Never Offered
On the morning of August 18, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September before returning as NXT Europe in 2023. Later in the day, many NXT UK talents were released including Amir Jordan, who wrestled as Tiger Turan after losing a Loser Leaves NXT UK match to Kenny Williams in June 2021.
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnny Gargano & CM Punk Returns, WWE's Threat to AEW, Triple H, MJF and more | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 9 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports), Jon Alba, Samira and Ryan McKinnell (Busted Open). The panelists break down Johnny Gargano's return to WWE, CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) comeback and reports of backstage disputes, MJF and the best wrestlers to blur the lines, Triple H leading WWE creative and more. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more Make sure to check out our clips channel at https://www.Youtube.Com/FightfulScraps.
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Edge Compares Raw In-Ring Return To WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Per Wrestlenomics, on August 18, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV at 10 pm, was watched by 48,000 viewers on average, including about 7,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. - Speaking with TVInsider, Edge...
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement
The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
NFL・
8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
NFL・
Sammy Guevara Says He Wanted To Be Thrown Off The Top Of The Cage In AEW Blood & Guts I
He's 0-2. In the first Blood & Guts match, he quit for The Inner Circle as MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho from the top of the cage. Despite Guevara conceding for his team, MJF still tossed Jericho off the cage. In the second Blood & Guts bout, Guevara was...
Bully Ray Compares The Freedom In ECW To NWA: I Saw The Likenesses Between Them
The National Wrestling Alliance reminds Bully Ray of ECW. As half of the Dudley Boyz, Ray was one of ECW's top stars in the 1990s. He remains closely associated with the company, years after its downfall. The veteran is still somewhat active as a wrestler, and he has been working with the NWA in recent months.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21): Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, Ontario (8/21) - Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (w/ Bayley) - Finn...
Eddie Kingston: I Hated All My Matches With Chris Jericho, Being In The Ring With Him Is A Headache
Eddie Kingston hates Chris Jericho. Throughout the entirety of 2021, Eddie Kingston has been at war with Chris Jericho. Whether the two are fighting inside of the massive Blood & Guts structure or inside of a barb wired ring, there has been no shortage of blood spilled between both Kingston and Jericho throughout their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0