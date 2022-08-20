ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”

Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
UFC
Fightful

Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon

Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Gracie
Person
Karrion Kross
Fightful

Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
WWE
Fightful

CM Punk: I Love AEW; My Locker Room Is Always Open. I'm An Adult, Come Talk To Me

CM Punk addresses his loyalty to AEW and not putting too much stock in "internet rumors" Following CM Punk's explosive opening promo on AEW Dynamite on August 17, 2022, Fightful Select was able to confirm the reports made by the Wrestling Observer that CM Punk's comments regarding Hangman Page were not planned. Fightful Select also reported on CM Punk’s behavior behind the scenes according to those close to the situation.
WWE
Fightful

Danny Limelight Says The Recent Changes In WWE Motivate Him And Make Him More Hungry For Success

Danny Limelight has his eyes set on the future. With all of the changes ongoing in the wrestling industry, it is an exciting time for wrestlers to consider their future. Danny Limelight, who used to be a regular on AEW Dark and currently works for MLW as part of a tag team with Slice Boogie is watching the changes unfold in WWE and tells Shakiel Mahjouri that he has been talking to his tag team partner about their future and potentially landing in another promotion.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bkfc#Brazilian#Ufc
Fightful

News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns

Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Johnny Gargano & CM Punk Returns, WWE's Threat to AEW, Triple H, MJF and more | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 9 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports), Jon Alba, Samira and Ryan McKinnell (Busted Open). The panelists break down Johnny Gargano's return to WWE, CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) comeback and reports of backstage disputes, MJF and the best wrestlers to blur the lines, Triple H leading WWE creative and more. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more Make sure to check out our clips channel at https://www.Youtube.Com/FightfulScraps.
WWE
Fightful

Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
NFL
Fightful

8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down

Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
NFL
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy