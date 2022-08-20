Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man killed in Central City double shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A 58-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Central City over the weekend has been identified by the New Orleans coroner. Larry Rudolph died Saturday, the coroner said. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street (map), according to preliminary...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene. Police are now searching for a vehicle and two persons of interest...
fox8live.com
Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle. Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St. The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the...
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
fox8live.com
Shooting in Hollygrove leaves man dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An individual has been detained for questioning in relation to a shooting Wednesday (Aug. 24) morning that left a man dead. Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place. The victim died on the scene, according to police. This is...
fox8live.com
Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says. Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded...
WWL-TV
50-year-old woman shot and killed in apparent drive-by in Bogalusa
A beloved Bogalusa woman was shot and killed while in her own home Tuesday. People say she wasn't the intended target.
fox8live.com
NOPD investigates fatal motorcycle hit and run in N.O. east neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The NOPD said a man riding his motorcycle was hit by a driver who didn’t stop. “I...
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
NOLA.com
73-year-old man injured in Holy Cross shooting dies; suspect in custody
A 73-year-old man shot in Holy Cross last month succumbed to his injuries and died Friday, according to the Orleans Parish coroner's office. He was identified as Charles Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was walking out of his house in the 6200 block of Royal Street on July 22 and heard...
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Broadmoor street
A man was found shot to death mid-day on Monday on a Broadmoor street, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police officers discovered Kevin August on the ground at 12:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Gen. Taylor Street. August was unresponsive and had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Police say an impaired driver struck the vehicle head-on, killing one person and injuring two others, including an eight-year-old girl in critical condition. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and [..]
Hollygrove shooting leaves man hospitalized Sunday morning
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.
One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, 1 person was killed, and 3 others were injured including an 8-year-old girl.
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
Man dead in Uptown New Orleans homicide
Police say the man was found dead on General Taylor Street in Broadmoor, but they did not say how he died. This is the latest in a string of violent crimes the NOPD has worked since Friday night.
WDSU
Man dies in hit-and-run accident in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man on a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident that killed him on Friday night. According to reports, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the I-10 service road, and a vehicle was traveling northbound on Tara Lana.
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
