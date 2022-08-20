Read full article on original website
Related
Robbins: Suits against licensed professionals
A couple of years back, I had a suit against a medical doctor. At about the same time, I was defending one against a chiropractor. Recently, we initiated suit against a Realtor. I know, it sounds like the set-up for a joke: an M.D., a chiropractor, and a Realtor walk...
Letter: 10 ways to cut down on water usage
Dollar incentives to turn your lawn into a rock garden. Incentives to use native flora in your landscape. Dollar prizes to the properties that accomplish zero irrigation projects. Install separate metering devices for landscape water use. Promote having golf courses water only the greens. Publish daily water levels in all...
Writers on the Range: Business as usual for the Colorado River
It seemed inevitable that the dwindling Colorado River would be divvied up by the federal Bureau of Reclamation. On June 14, BuRec gave the seven states in the Colorado River compact just 60 days to find a way to cut their total water usage by up to 4 million acre-feet. No plans emerged.
Grand finale: Vail local John Dakin caps off career with the highest award in Colorado snowsports
The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame Celebration kept its final curtain reserved for John Dakin, a longtime Vail local known around the world as chief of press for three World Alpine Ski Championships. While Dakin’s matter-of-fact personality and background in public relations doesn’t make him the most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best: A small mountain town takes a big step
Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other jurisdictions around...
Vail Resorts’ $13M offer for labor lawsuit settlement receives final approval in California court
Vail Resorts will pay $13.1 million to a group of workers and their attorneys in an effort to settle some of the legal action being taken against the company for claims of labor law violations. Judge Michael McLaughlin granted final approval of the settlement offer for the case, known as...
Letter: A great evening for democracy
I had the opportunity to attend the Moving Mountains Eagle County debate on Thursday evening. It was a chance to hear the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, Republican Matt Solomon and Democrat Dylan Roberts, discuss the issues affecting all of us in this district. I also got to hear Meghan Lukens, the Democratic candidate running for Colorado House District 26, address the issues.
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority working to increase understanding of PFAS
On June 15, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new interim lifetime health advisories for four PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals in drinking water. A health advisory serves as guidance before the EPA develops a regulation. It is a level, or minimum concentration, at which negative health effects may occur over a lifetime of exposure.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0