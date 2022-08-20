ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbins: Suits against licensed professionals

A couple of years back, I had a suit against a medical doctor. At about the same time, I was defending one against a chiropractor. Recently, we initiated suit against a Realtor. I know, it sounds like the set-up for a joke: an M.D., a chiropractor, and a Realtor walk...
Letter: 10 ways to cut down on water usage

Dollar incentives to turn your lawn into a rock garden. Incentives to use native flora in your landscape. Dollar prizes to the properties that accomplish zero irrigation projects. Install separate metering devices for landscape water use. Promote having golf courses water only the greens. Publish daily water levels in all...
Best: A small mountain town takes a big step

Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other jurisdictions around...
Letter: A great evening for democracy

I had the opportunity to attend the Moving Mountains Eagle County debate on Thursday evening. It was a chance to hear the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, Republican Matt Solomon and Democrat Dylan Roberts, discuss the issues affecting all of us in this district. I also got to hear Meghan Lukens, the Democratic candidate running for Colorado House District 26, address the issues.
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority working to increase understanding of PFAS

On June 15, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new interim lifetime health advisories for four PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals in drinking water. A health advisory serves as guidance before the EPA develops a regulation. It is a level, or minimum concentration, at which negative health effects may occur over a lifetime of exposure.
