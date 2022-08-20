ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, FL

Around Hastings | Why so many businesses call Hastings home

By Nancy Quatrano
The St. Augustine Record
4 days ago
 4 days ago
If you ask business owners who are newer to the area why they chose Hastings to do business in, the answers vary. For instance, Dave Pelletier of Norma D’s bought Johnny and Beanie’s on North Main Street because he thought it would be nice to be out of the hustle bustle of St. Augustine and knew Hastings missed having a café-like eatery. It proved to be a major investment, but locals fill the place daily. The very busy Main Street location is his second in the county.

Bobby Briggs, owner of the Domino’s Pizza that was formerly the Chicken Koop, is a St. Johns County native who wanted to return home to retire. When Domino’s asked him to look at establishing a restaurant territory in this region, he chose Hastings because people told him it couldn’t be done. Why not? He thought.

He’s a third-generation food person: His mother, Betty Jo Andrews, was a St. Augustine gal whose family owned a market on King Street for years. When he saw the "for sale" sign in the window of the Chicken Koop, he thought it would be the perfect spot for a food service business like his.

And then there’s Highline Auto. Why Hastings? “Because people in this area are good people and they don’t have a car outlet here, let alone affordable cars,” said Rick Gates, the owner. “They need one. We want to make people happy, so they tell their friends and family they were treated right.” While the area is beginning to grow, the main factor for Gates was the chance to work with a community of blue-collar folks who need to get into a vehicle without a huge financial commitment.

Great Expectations Realty and Auction co-owner Jenna Baker-Dennis was in love with the history of Hastings and saw a chance to maybe preserve some of it while offering opportunities to others to grow and prosper in what was once a booming town.

“We look forward to being good neighbors and promoting business opportunities to residents and artisans as well as people from outside the area. Working together, Hastings can once again be a thriving community where people can get a taste of what the area’s history is.”

Catholic Charities will be on the library campus on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to help provide food and other items that are needed. And while some food items continue to be in lower supply, Shepherd’s Haven at 400 E. Harris St. continues to do their weekly food distribution on Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. Both are set up as drive-thru giveaways, so be sure to have your truck or trunk cleaned out and ready for your groceries.

Make plans to join the Rotary Club of Hastings on Sept. 24 for its Hello Fall! Main Street Market at the Al Wilke Field from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A family-friendly event, admission, parking, music and browsing are free! DJ Danny Fro will spin those tunes and keep everyone hopping while both a corn hole and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be open for all ages! Shop for those must-have items from antique, yard sale, art, craft and personal care vendors and eat at one of the awesome food vendors that come out.

The St. John’s River Baptist Association will host the 2022 Youth Department Reunion on Oct .10 at 7 p.m. in the T. L. Holtz Building AT 605 Wilson Road, Hastings. Calling all youth, past and present! Get registered early. For information, call 904-806-3939 or email Malinda Peeples at SeaCommunity@yahoo.com.

The Veteran’s Council of St. Johns County will once again be participating in the Wreaths Across America program for 2022 and the work starts now! Individual wreaths are $15 and if two wreaths are purchased at $30, the council will receive a third wreath, free of charge. With 1,200 graves to honor in the St. Augustine National Cemetery, support is needed. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America and sent to the Veterans Council of St. Johns County, PO Box 2117, St. Augustine, FL 32085-2117.

