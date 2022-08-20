ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corporate Giants Oppose Georgia Voting Rollback

 4 days ago

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Maude
3d ago

Corporations should stick to the goods they are selling and keep out of voting rights and other political issues. I was a loyal Coke consumer for over 50 years my house was never without srveral 12 packs of Coke products. I stopped purchasing any Coke product when they got involved in voting issues in Georgia. I also stopped shopping at Home Depot for the same reasons.

Gerald
4d ago

untill we force Congress to pass laws prohibiting corporations from funding political campaigns then this country will have to toe the corporate line.

Brenda Carter
4d ago

Keep your nose out of our States voting. We don't support Coca Cola in Georgia any longer they're too "woke" for us.

