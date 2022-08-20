Corporate Giants Oppose Georgia Voting Rollback

Maude
3d ago
Corporations should stick to the goods they are selling and keep out of voting rights and other political issues. I was a loyal Coke consumer for over 50 years my house was never without srveral 12 packs of Coke products. I stopped purchasing any Coke product when they got involved in voting issues in Georgia. I also stopped shopping at Home Depot for the same reasons.
Reply
8
Gerald
4d ago
untill we force Congress to pass laws prohibiting corporations from funding political campaigns then this country will have to toe the corporate line.
Reply
7
Brenda Carter
4d ago
Keep your nose out of our States voting. We don't support Coca Cola in Georgia any longer they're too "woke" for us.
Reply(2)
17
97,000 people have become US citizens in Georgia since 2016. Now they can all vote | Analysis
ATLANTA — Georgia's newest citizens can have a huge impact on how to shape the state, a new report shows. The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) released a report Tuesday revealing Georgia is now home to nearly 97,000 naturalized citizens since 2016, many of who say they are ready to vote this year.
U.S. Senate candidate Walker makes South Georgia stop in Albany, talks about faith, law enforcement
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Herschel Walker brought his U.S. Senate campaign to South Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Walker played to a mostly African-American crowd — many of them students. And they appeared receptive to his message. In a forum with the questions coming from three folks – Albany councilman Jalen Johnson, failed 2nd Congressional District Republican […]
GOP Candidates Take Extreme Positions In Races Where Abortion Access Is On The Line
Total abortion bans. No exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother. These policies are very unpopular.
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
Look: Disturbing Quote From Herschel Walker Going Viral Today
As college football legend Herschel Walker continues to campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he's continued to make headlines with a number of bizarre and sometimes disturbing quotes. The latest odd quote came during an appearance at the Republican Jewish Committee, where Walker railed against the new federal climate change,...
DeSantis' School Board Candidates Prevail In Florida Primary
Most of them won or will advance to runoffs, part of the Florida governor's aggressive crackdown on public education.
Changes announced to Georgia's absentee ballots ahead of the November 2022 election
ATLANTA — Monday is the first day Georgia voters can apply for an absentee ballot for the November election. Republicans in the legislature added restrictions that reduce the amount of time – and the number of locations – where voters can use absentee ballots. After Democrats Raphael...
Markwayne Mullin Wins Oklahoma Republican Primary To Succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe
The five-term House member is known as a staunch President Biden critic and loyal Donald Trump supporter.
Watchdog Finds Trump Interior Boss Ryan Zinke Lied To Investigators — Again
Zinke, who is now running for Congress, was plagued by scandals during his time in the administration, but the Department of Justice declined to prosecute him.
Clayton News Daily
Federal judge refuses to issue injunction in Georgia's ban on 'line relief' at polling places
(The Center Square) — Opponents of a state voting law say they plan to continue their fight after a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against Georgia's "line relief" ban at polling places. Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, which lawmakers passed in 2021, included several...
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deal...
Charlie Crist Wins Chance To Take On Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis And His $132 Million
Charlie Crist on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, giving him a second shot at the job he once held as a Republican. Crist easily defeated Nikki Fried, the sitting agriculture commissioner and currently the only Democrat in a statewide office, which now allows him to take on incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican has spent recent months campaigning around the country as a prelude to a widely expected 2024 presidential run.
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
CBS 46
Openly gay Georgia lawmakers warn of potential rollback of marriage equality
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LGBTQ rights are top of mind for some Georgia Democrats who worry that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could send decisions about same-sex marriage back to the states, as the court did with abortion. Three openly gay Georgia lawmakers held a news conference at the state...
Congress’s First Gen Z Member Could Be An Anti-Gun Violence Activist From Florida
Progressive Maxwell Frost, 25, won a Democratic primary in central Florida and will likely win the general election in November.
Arizona GOP Candidate Appeared To Admit To Committing Voter Fraud As A Teen
Abraham Hamadeh says he’d “prosecute crimes of the rigged 2020 election.” But in 2008, he seemingly admitted to committing election-related crimes.
Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Ad And The Twitter Mockery Is Top-Notch
The ad ― which is called “Top Gov” — features the Florida governor griping about what he apparently thinks is the most pressing thing for voters: corporate media.
GOP State Rep. Rethinks Abortion Bans After Hearing Doctor's Story
South Carolina state Rep. Neal Collins said he didn't sleep "that whole week" after hearing the effect strict anti-abortion bills can have on real people.
Washington Examiner
Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections
The potential for the Georgia State Elections Board to overtake elections in Fulton County won't happen until a performance review is completed after the November midterm elections, according to legal counsel for the state secretary of state's office. Considerations by the state to install an interim superintendent that would have...
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
