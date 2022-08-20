RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after four inmates at a western North Carolina detention center overdosed. Rutherford County authorities said on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, three inmates were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center after receiving Narcan by officers at the detention center. All three were treated and released back to the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO