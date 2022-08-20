ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Henderson County Courthouse deemed safe after bomb threat

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that the County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat. Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the threat at around 2:30 p.m. Deputies evacuated and searched the building. Grove Street was currently...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Just Around The Corner#Law Enforcement#Walmart
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

Inmates overdose on narcotics at detention center, investigation underway

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after four inmates at a western North Carolina detention center overdosed. Rutherford County authorities said on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, three inmates were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center after receiving Narcan by officers at the detention center. All three were treated and released back to the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy