Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonherald.com
Roundup: Franklin tips Summit soccer; BGA, Centennial, Brentwood volleyball post wins; Golf scores
The Franklin High School girls soccer team posted a regional win against Summit on the road in Spring Hill Tuesday. The Admirals scored twice in the first half and hung on for a 2-1 victory. Georgia Shields scored first with the assist going to Mia Hasen for Franklin, while Olivia...
williamsonherald.com
BGA’s Schreiber, Nolensville’s Fitzgerald named Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – After a busy week of high school athletics, seniors Eva Schreiber of Battle Ground Academy and Chance Fitzgerald of Nolensville High School were selected as the first Gateway Tire Athletes of Week of the 2022-23 school year. Schreiber scored five goals in two wins last week on...
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet stumbles in season opener at Gallatin
GALLATIN — Overcoming an early flurry of big plays and a nearly 60-minute delay due to lightning, Gallatin settled in and rolled to a 27-18 win over Mt. Juliet last Friday at Calvin Short Field in the 2022 season opener for both teams. Relying on a ground pounding offensive...
WTVF
Nolensville Little League takes on Hawaii for U.S Championship game berth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will take on Hawaii Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the U.S. Championship game. Both teams are undefeated so far in the Little League World Series with 3-0 records. Nolensville has taken down the regional champions from the New England, Mountain and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood commission to fill vacancy left by Smithson
At a meeting Monday night, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners moved to fill the vacancy of beloved former commissioner Regina Smithson. According to state law, the Williamson County Election Commission will soon determine the special election date to replace Smithson, who passed away in July. Whichever candidate receives the highest number of votes will serve the remainder of Smithson’s term until the May 2025 regular city election.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jaci Kirkham with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville and Camile Caraway from Parker Strong join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville’s ‘Meet the Artist’ event featured the late Sue Henry
The Artist Guild of Nolensville held their third “Meet the Artist” event at Happenchance Social Lounge in Nolensville on Monday. The month-long event showcases five members of the guild. This week’s featured artist during the event honored the late Sue Henry. Henry’s Fine Art Photography will be on...
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday
The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Louise Lee Murphy
Louise Lee Murphy, 94, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 22, 2022. Louise was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated herself tirelessly to the care and keeping of her family and home. Born in March of 1928 in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nolensville Road reopens after crash
A portion of Nolensville Road is closed in both directions following a crash that occurred late Sunday night.
Greenfield football player who stopped breathing during game recovering in Nashville
Blake Rodehaver's football team was two minutes away from winning their Friday night game when the high school senior stopped breathing.
visitcolumbiatn.com
Fall Fun in Columbia!
Nestled between Nashville and Hunstville, Columbia is the perfect and most charming spot for all things fall! The friendly faces are also a bonus. The Columbia Fresh Farmers' Market us a must-visit. Every Saturday, you will find all the produce, meet the locals, chat with the farmers, grab a loaf of homemade bread, and pick a bouquet of fresh flowers. Afterwards, take a walk downtown to grab some morning coffee!
Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire
Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonherald.com
Centennial students, teacher honored for assisting in recent medical emergency
For most high school students, the first day of school is an exciting introduction to what the rest of the year holds, but for Centennial upperclassmen Immanuel Barr, Ellen Grayson, Spencer King and Drew Osteen, Aug. 5 began with a medical emergency. During their first period, the Junior Reserve Officers’...
Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard
The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Sarah Katherine (Kathy) Hawthorne
Sarah Katherine (Kathy) Hawthorne, 87, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee. A visitation will be held at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 6623 S Interstate 35, Waco, Texas. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. A graveside Service of Witness...
WSMV
Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the...
Comments / 0