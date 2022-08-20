ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet stumbles in season opener at Gallatin

GALLATIN — Overcoming an early flurry of big plays and a nearly 60-minute delay due to lightning, Gallatin settled in and rolled to a 27-18 win over Mt. Juliet last Friday at Calvin Short Field in the 2022 season opener for both teams. Relying on a ground pounding offensive...
GALLATIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood commission to fill vacancy left by Smithson

At a meeting Monday night, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners moved to fill the vacancy of beloved former commissioner Regina Smithson. According to state law, the Williamson County Election Commission will soon determine the special election date to replace Smithson, who passed away in July. Whichever candidate receives the highest number of votes will serve the remainder of Smithson’s term until the May 2025 regular city election.
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jaci Kirkham with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville and Camile Caraway from Parker Strong join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville’s ‘Meet the Artist’ event featured the late Sue Henry

The Artist Guild of Nolensville held their third “Meet the Artist” event at Happenchance Social Lounge in Nolensville on Monday. The month-long event showcases five members of the guild. This week’s featured artist during the event honored the late Sue Henry. Henry’s Fine Art Photography will be on...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday

The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Louise Lee Murphy

Louise Lee Murphy, 94, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 22, 2022. Louise was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated herself tirelessly to the care and keeping of her family and home. Born in March of 1928 in Springfield, Tennessee, to the late...
FRANKLIN, TN
visitcolumbiatn.com

Fall Fun in Columbia!

Nestled between Nashville and Hunstville, Columbia is the perfect and most charming spot for all things fall! The friendly faces are also a bonus. The Columbia Fresh Farmers' Market us a must-visit. Every Saturday, you will find all the produce, meet the locals, chat with the farmers, grab a loaf of homemade bread, and pick a bouquet of fresh flowers. Afterwards, take a walk downtown to grab some morning coffee!
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Sarah Katherine (Kathy) Hawthorne

Sarah Katherine (Kathy) Hawthorne, 87, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee. A visitation will be held at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 6623 S Interstate 35, Waco, Texas. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. A graveside Service of Witness...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Man caught vandalizing 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was caught spray painting the Tennessee 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old man was spotted by a National Park Service employee who reported it to law enforcement officers. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s arrived on the scene and detained the...
NASHVILLE, TN

