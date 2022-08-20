Nestled between Nashville and Hunstville, Columbia is the perfect and most charming spot for all things fall! The friendly faces are also a bonus. The Columbia Fresh Farmers' Market us a must-visit. Every Saturday, you will find all the produce, meet the locals, chat with the farmers, grab a loaf of homemade bread, and pick a bouquet of fresh flowers. Afterwards, take a walk downtown to grab some morning coffee!

