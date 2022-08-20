ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Joseph Smith headlines went too far

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Newsweek posted a red-hot headline: “Photo of Mormon Founder Joseph Smith Jr. Found After Nearly 180 Years.”. The only problem was that the first sentence of the story...
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Deseret News

How should Christians feel about the new images of outer space?

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. If you’re anything like me, the images sent back to earth by the James Webb Space Telescope made you feel very small. It’s hard and uncomfortable to comprehend being a tiny speck on a tiny speck in a universe full of tiny, beautiful specks.
Deseret News

“Out of the best books”: How I found God and myself by reading between the lines

A few years ago, as I reflected on the direction of my work as a teacher and scholar, I found myself asking some fairly typical midcareer — and midlife — questions: What do I most value? What do I deem most important? What brings me and others the greatest joy? In short, what do I love? And how can I attend to what I love more fully? Many answers to these questions offered themselves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
