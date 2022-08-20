ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Former Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt Undergoes Surgery

By Jakob Ashlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQawQ_0hOjAtUY00

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery, and he is expected to miss the remainder of training camp, according to Cincinnati Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli .

Taylor-Britt spent four seasons with the Cornhuskers appearing in 40 total games. He was a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2020 and 2021. In his senior season, he recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, and one interception.

At the NFL combine, Taylor-Britt ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which was tied for the fifth-fastest among cornerbacks . He was selected by the Bengals with the 60th overall pick.

When he returns to the field, he is expected to play behind cornerbacks Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton, who are currently listed as the starters on Cincinnati’s depth chart .

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWir e on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

List

New report sheds light on the return of 'EA Sports College Football' video game series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0EeS_0hOjAtUY00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#College Football#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy