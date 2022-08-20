Former Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt Undergoes Surgery

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery, and he is expected to miss the remainder of training camp, according to Cincinnati Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli .

Taylor-Britt spent four seasons with the Cornhuskers appearing in 40 total games. He was a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2020 and 2021. In his senior season, he recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, and one interception.

At the NFL combine, Taylor-Britt ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which was tied for the fifth-fastest among cornerbacks . He was selected by the Bengals with the 60th overall pick.

When he returns to the field, he is expected to play behind cornerbacks Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton, who are currently listed as the starters on Cincinnati’s depth chart .

