ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Kristen Bell-Approved Beauty Brand Has a Creamy Bronzer Kit That Gives a Post Vacation Glow Year Round & It’s On Sale Now

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Even though it feels like summer just started, there are only a few “official” weeks left to the season. And if you live in chillier climates, you know that freezing temperatures are sure to follow. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up all that you’ve accomplished this summer, including your tan . Whether you love laying out in the sun, or rely on your favorite self-tanning products , one thing is sure: You want to keep that glow all year round. That’s where this Sun Day Set comes in to help.

Saie’s Sun Day Set is perfect for achieving a year-round glow. The kit includes the best sellinig Slip Tint , Sun Melt, and a brush for a seamless application. The Slip Tint offers sheer coverage and a dose of SPF before applying the cream bronzer . The Sun Melt is a velvety bronzer that leaves your skin with a dewy, lasting sun-kissed look. Just dip the brush into the bronzer and smooth over your face. The formula is rich, yet lightweight and blends effortlessly.

Saie Sun Day Set

Saie Sun Day Set

$81, originally $90


Buy now

Sign Up

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how amazing this cream bronzer really is. “I own many bronzers from high-end beauty brands — both powder and cream, and Sun Melt is by far the superior product. It is warm and literally melts into my skin. It has just the right amount of warmth and looks like my skin but better. I cannot recommend this product more. This combo is amazing. Truly. I start my days feeling powerful and beautiful. Thank you, Saie! Forever a fan,” one exclaimed.

“[It] blends beautifully into the skin and looks like a sunkissed application. Gives you that dewy, glowing look,” one shopper wrote.

If you’re concerned that the bronzer may leave you with an orange tint as some do, one reviewer will put your mind to ease. “I love the Sun Melt product! I find that most bronzer looks terrible and orange-y on me, and took a risk with this one. It actually brings such great warmth and life to my face, without being overpowering. I got the lightest shade. Highly recommend!” they said.

Hurry and grab the set for yourself. It’s on sale now for $81, and it will last for months.

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Shop The Celeb-Loved Brand

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. That's why you can score the best deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstock footwear that has our attention. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to help complete your summer looks and head into fall in style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

We’re Obsessed With Kate Hudson’s Breezy Cutout Vacation Look: Shop The Style For Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When planning outfits for your next summer vacation, it helps if you have some inspiration to look to. One trend, in particular, seems to be a huge hit that celebrities like Kate Hudson can’t seem to get enough of. In a recent Instagram post, Kate is seen flaunting a fun and flowy cutout dress while on vacation in Rome. Luckily, you can find the same dress style for a fraction of the cost on Amazon!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Page Six

All the details on Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

Did anyone expect Jennifer Lopez to settle for just one wedding dress? The stylish superstar married Ben Affleck (again) in an epic all-white wedding ceremony at his Georgia home on August 20, sporting three Ralph Lauren gowns in one night. The first, which Lopez wore to walk down the aisle, was a twist on the designer’s classic turtleneck column dress. Over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles and attached by hand to create the voluminous, romantic skirt, per Ralph Lauren’s press release, and the look was paired with a cathedral-length veil for an added dose of drama. The bride...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Self-Care Routine Involves a Lot of Sunscreen & No Clothing in This Bold Snapshot

Heidi Klum knows how to get her followers talking and her latest Instagram photo is an interesting take on sun safety. The 49-year-old supermodel decided to do her own public service announcement on the benefits of sunscreen in a very seductive way. Wearing nothing but a big, floppy sun hat, Klum stood topless before the camera while slathered in a thick, white layer of sunscreen. We have to hand it to her because the snapshot looks like high art with the angle it was taken from while reminding everyone to take good care of their skin. She captioned the alluring image,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Beauty Brands#Bronzers#Beauty Products
SheKnows

Thousands of Customers Claim This $20 Neck Firming Cream Is a Game-Changer for Revitalizing Their Elasticity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many anti-aging skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the rave customer reviews.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already

Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

This Secret Store Is Full of Adorable Halloween Décor for Unbeatable Prices

We’re never excited about the end of summer, so there’s something we always do to help us ease the transition between seasons: we start shopping for Halloween decorations as early as possible. It gives us something to look forward to, and as the days get cooler and the nights get longer, our house gets spookier and spookier. Total win, right? But not all stores put out their Halloween decor early enough for our tastes, so when we discovered that QVC had a super secret Halloween Shoppe that’s already open for business, we freaked out. From cozy autumnal decor like pumpkin lanterns...
SHOPPING
CNN

The 20 best celebrity makeup brand products, according to experts

We're in the era of celebrity beauty brands, and with so many star-powered lines out there — from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow and more — we looked to professional makeup artists to help us narrow down which products are actually worth it. Here, find the top picks from MUA-beloved celebrity makeup lines.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Shoppers Love This French Drugstore Brand's Moisturizer Because It's 'Gentle Yet Effective' & It's on Sale

Sun, sand, and salt can take a major toll on your skin during the summer months. And for that reason, you need to invest in a great moisturizer that will rehydrate your skin without causing further damage. Shoppers love the Avène Tolérance Extrême Cream because its rich texture hydrates parched skin with a formula made for hypersensitive skin types. The celebrity-loved French drugstore brand Avène formulates its products without parabens, preservatives, or fragrance, making it a perfect fir for those who deal with sensitivity. The Tolérance Extrême Cream only uses seven ingredients to rehydrate and restore skin function including glycerine to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

Brandon Maxwell The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20 Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Every Type of GuyThe Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious CarryallsShay Mitchell's Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear Chanel Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Get Over 60% Off on Designer Booties at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for the Upcoming Fall Season

Whatever fashion crisis you’re in, you can’t go wrong with a stylish bootie. Booties are the pinnacle of any wardrobe. You can wear them up or style them down — and look like a goddess no matter the aesthetic. Since there’s a new season right around the corner (we’re already ordering pumpkin spice lattes wherever we can!), Norstrom decides to be our favorite department store yet again by putting some of their designer booties on sale for us to snag. Whether you like them to be easier to walk in, or don’t mind snapping your foot from the six-inch heel, there’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wears A Hooded Maxi Dress With Strappy Sandal Heels on the Red Carpet For Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Lori Harvey attended the highly anticipated premiere for Netflix’s  “Me Time” on Aug. 23, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore a lengthy gown in a neutral shade with hidden heels. The model’s dress was sleeveless and fitted with a hood, which Harvey took down for pictures. Along with the hood, the dress featured crisscrossed drawstrings, the top half of the gown resembling a hoodie, while the bottom half emulated an asymmetrical slip skirt adorned with a strip of rough grey and red fabric. For accessories, Harvey wore statement gold hoops and chunky wrist cuffs. The styling is grungy, pulling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

TikTok Has Proclaimed These Birkenstocks The Official Fall Shoe—Here's Where to Buy Them

TikTok is declaring the new shoes of the fall season, and we bet you’re already a fan of the trending brand. It’s time to start shopping for autumn, and Birkenstock has the shoe that you’ll want to snag ASAP. Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are taking over everyone’s shoe collection, and for good reason. These versatile clogs can be worn year round, but their comfy and cute appearance suits the fall season the best. The Boston clogs truly go with anything to create the ultimate cozy style, thanks to their neutral color and outdoorsy appeal. And they’re so easy to wear, not just because of their bohemian...
APPAREL
SheKnows

SheKnows

63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy