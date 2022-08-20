Read full article on original website
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
mountainstatesman.com
This Week in West Virginia History: August 24-30
CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 24, 1918: Louis Bennett Jr. died of injuries sustained when his plane was shot down by German anti-aircraft fire. Bennett, with 12 combat kills, was West Virginia’s only World War I fighter ace.
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
West Virginia one of the most generous states for tipping
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
Goat in West Virginia is more than just a farm animal, She loves paddle boarding
SCARBRO, W.Va. (AP) — Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all. “I thought, ‘Goats have pretty good balance. I am going to put the board in the creek in the back yard and see what she does,’” said […]
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
WVU plans Reynolds Hall grand opening on Friday, Aug. 26
MORGANTOWN — WVU will hold a grand opening for the new Reynolds Hall on Friday. The Dominion Post file photo Built on the site of the old Stansbury Hall, Reynolds will be the new hom. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Anthony Pikulski
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pikulski Jr., 69, of Triune — Morgantown, passed Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022. Tony was born in Uniontown, Pa. to the late Anthony J. Pikulski Sr. and Patricia Louise Burke Pikulski on May 13, 1953. Tony grew up in Footedale, Pa. He was raised...
United Way going to ‘Change the Game’
The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties will be kicking off its 2023 campaign next month. This year’s campaign co-chairs are Brooke Brown, Amanda Mazey, Kate Covich and Lindsay H. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MPO looking to have engineering on call, applying for federal Safe Streets grant
MORGANTOWN — In an effort to be more nimble in its ability to respond to grant opportunities and address emerging issues and projects, the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organ. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia 13-year-old among COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
The Dominion Post
Hilma Barlow
Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, on Sept. 6, 1924. The daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon. Hilma was an energetic, happy and active dear lady. She was a...
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes. After heavy rains created flooding and high water in […]
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
WTRF
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
