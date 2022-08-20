ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, AL

6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said.

According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.

DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the wreck near the Collinsville church, Cheryl Turner, the service’s executive director, told AL.com.

Authorities said the incident began when the 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle, but the truck continued off the road and crashed into a home, WAFF-TV reported.

All of the people injured in the accident were in the car when it rolled over, according to the television station. Turner said all of the victims were in stable condition, according to AL.com.

The crash caused a gas leak at the home, WAFF reported.

It is unclear what led to the accident.

#Traffic Accident
