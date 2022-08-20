ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqj9y_0hOjAMnv00

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said.

According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.

DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the wreck near the Collinsville church, Cheryl Turner, the service’s executive director, told AL.com.

Authorities said the incident began when the 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle, but the truck continued off the road and crashed into a home, WAFF-TV reported.

All of the people injured in the accident were in the car when it rolled over, according to the television station. Turner said all of the victims were in stable condition, according to AL.com.

The crash caused a gas leak at the home, WAFF reported.

It is unclear what led to the accident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Traffic Accident#Whnt Tv#Dekalb Ambulance Service#Al Com#Waaytv#Waff Tv#Turner#Cox Media Group
wbrc.com

Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker. State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25. Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

UPDATED 8-22-22  SIMCOE, Ala. –  A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton.   According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.   Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman.   Hamilton was  pronounced deceased at the scene.  Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured.   The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
iheart.com

Rochester Woman, Alabama Man Killed in Thruway Crash

State police say a Rochester woman was one of two people killed in a crash on the Thruway, near Pembroke. It happened late yesterday afternoon in the westbound lanes. A Dodge 3500 pulling a trailer went off the highway, went up an embankment and hit the Slusser Road overpass. Both...
CROSSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
MOUNT VERNON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody

Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
93K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy