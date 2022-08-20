3-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Lake

A 3-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a lake on Friday.

Officers are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was pulled from a lake in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle in Coconut Creek, Broward County.

According to police in Coconut Creek, it happened at 6:23 pm on Friday. First responders took over CPR from a neighbor who got the boy out of the water.

The boy was rushed to Broward Health Coral Springs for emergency treatment.

The young boy passed away at the hospital. The death investigation is ongoing, according to police.

