ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres’ Blake Snell hit by suspected drunk driver, ‘lucky’ to pitch next night

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Blake Snell’s Friday night start was rather ordinary — five innings, three runs and a no-decision. What made it noteworthy is that the Padres’ southpaw was able to pitch at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyIH0_0hOjAEk700
Padres pitcher Blake Snell was able to pitch the night after his car was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Getty Images

The night before, Snell’s vehicle was hit by another car , according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Snell wasn’t fortunately not hurt by what was a suspected drunk driver Thursday night on Interstate 5. The car hit the driver’s side of Snell’s car around 11 p.m. at a traffic stop.

“Physically, he’s fine,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s loss to the Nationals. “But that can shake you up a little bit. But our guys checked him out today. And we’ve talked to him. And he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.”

While Snell, a former Cy Young award winner while with the Rays, has had a mostly disappointing season, he is currently pitching much better, lowering his ERA to 3.76 after his latest outing.

He’s given up just six earned runs in his last 33.2 innings. He’s also helped the Padres maintain playoff position, a game ahead of the Brewers for the last NL wild card.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Cy Young
Person
Blake Snell
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy