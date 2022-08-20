Padres’ Blake Snell hit by suspected drunk driver, ‘lucky’ to pitch next night

Blake Snell’s Friday night start was rather ordinary — five innings, three runs and a no-decision. What made it noteworthy is that the Padres’ southpaw was able to pitch at all.

Padres pitcher Blake Snell was able to pitch the night after his car was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Getty Images

The night before, Snell’s vehicle was hit by another car , according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Snell wasn’t fortunately not hurt by what was a suspected drunk driver Thursday night on Interstate 5. The car hit the driver’s side of Snell’s car around 11 p.m. at a traffic stop.

“Physically, he’s fine,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s loss to the Nationals. “But that can shake you up a little bit. But our guys checked him out today. And we’ve talked to him. And he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.”

While Snell, a former Cy Young award winner while with the Rays, has had a mostly disappointing season, he is currently pitching much better, lowering his ERA to 3.76 after his latest outing.

He’s given up just six earned runs in his last 33.2 innings. He’s also helped the Padres maintain playoff position, a game ahead of the Brewers for the last NL wild card.