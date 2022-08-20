Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Larry Eugene Altermott
Larry Eugene Altermott, 74 of Benld, died at John Cochran VA Medical Center, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9:09 a.m. He was born on January 3, 1948, in Alton to Joseph “Buck” Altermott and Betty Marie Baldridge Altermott. He married Carla L. Altermott on...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Thelma Marie “Poodle” Roberts
Thelma Marie “Poodle” Roberts, 93 of Bunker Hill, died at Robings Manor, Brighton on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 9, 1929, in Liberty, KY to Logan Pettyjohn and Eva Atwood Pettyjohn. She married Fred J. Roberts...
thebengilpost.com
Death of Edna Louise Torimino
Edna Louise Torimino, 76 of Benld, died at Hillsboro Rehab & Health Care, Hillsboro on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 12:40 p.m. She was born on February 11, 1946, in Granite City to John Donaldson and Vernice Martha Payne Donaldson. She married Dominic Torimino. She was a baker for Walmart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebengilpost.com
Death of Doyle A. Heim
Doyle A. Heim, age 87 of Staunton, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his residence in Staunton. Doyle was born on Friday, August 9, 1935, in Livingston. He was the son of Kenneth D. and Hilda V. (Meyer) Heim. Doyle was married to Jo Ann Healey on September...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: August 14-20, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Big Brick Park in reference to criminal damage to property. An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of East Chestnut Street in Benld in reference to a suicidal subject. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of South Hard Road...
thebengilpost.com
High school volleyball team helps Project Kid Kare
The Gillespie High School girls’ volleyball team volunteered to help Project Kid Kare set up school supplies in the elementary cafeteria and escort students’ as they filled their backpacks with the grade-specific supplies on August 11. The girls also helped to organize the remaining supplies to be distributed...
Comments / 0