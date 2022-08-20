ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community steps up to help South Carolina 11-year-old hit by car in school parking lot

By Sophia Radebaugh
 4 days ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a parent at Wren High School was picking up their own student when they hit Huston with their car.

Deputies said Huston had walked over from Wren Middle, which is right across the street from the high school.

His family said he suffered broken ribs and a laceration on his liver, and they have been asking the community for prayers.

However, his football coach Jessie Levi decided to do more by starting several fundraisers to cover medical expenses.

“The main thing the family is asking me is to say first of all to express their gratitude for the wren community and Anderson County as a whole has really come together to try and get behind this kid and show him that he has our support,” Levi said.

Levi said there will be a t-shirt sale on Saturday at the Wren Youth Association games and that he hopes everyone will come out to lift up this family in need.

“We’ve already got a lot of shirts preordered,” Levi said. “We’ll have all of those Saturday, hopefully, and we’ll have additional ones on sight we can sell here at the field.”

Comments / 40

kamryn
4d ago

Whoever hit this little boy needs their license suspended for reckless driving in a school zone. Prayers he heals quickly 🙏

Jean Cash
4d ago

prayers for this precious boy and his family. Other people should be cautious when driving in the school areas. Apparently, this person wasn't paying attention to where they were going.

Southern Smooth SC
3d ago

Praying for Huston and his family. Also praying for the person that accidentally hit him. I'm sure they are having a hard time as well. No one that read the article knows what happened. He could have been distracted and stepped in front of the driver. A car going 25mph still carries a heavy impact. Don't accuse someone until you know the facts. It is very sad for both families.

