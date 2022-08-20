Read full article on original website
Related
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County completes recount of votes on August 2nd ballot question
Sedgwick County has confirmed its results of a recount of votes from the August 2nd primary election on a ballot question dealing with abortion access. The results of the recount confirmed the rejection by Kansas voters of the proposed amendment, which would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. The recount ended with eight additional yes votes and 49 fewer no votes, but the proposal was rejected statewide by 59 to 41 percent, a margin of about 165,000 votes.
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
kfdi.com
Star Spangled Salute: 2 WWII Veterans Meet For The First Time On A Bucketlist Tip To Maine
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors WWII Veterans James “Jim” Zeigler and Roy Earle. I will always be the first to tell you my homestate of Maine is a magical place and a visit there was on Jim’s bucket list. Jim has traveled all over the world, stepped foot on all 7 continents but he was really looking forward to this 2-month trip to see all of New England, including a first trip to Maine. It was there Jim met another WWII Veteran, Roy Earle. The two were staying in the same campgound a few campsites apart, when mutual camping neighbors, who started a converstation about Jim’s cat, decided to introduce the two Veterans. The moment was not lost on either one of them, Jim shared that meeting another WWII Veteran was very rare, stating, There aren’t many of us left. Jim turns 100 in October, Roy turns 99 in March. Enjoy your time in Maine gentleman and to Jim and Roy, THANK YOU for your service.
kfdi.com
Kansas Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees
The Kansas Humane Society reports they are still at their maximum capacity. In an effort to free up shelter space, adoption fees for many adult dogs have been reduced. They are also running a “Better Together” event, where two kittens can be adopted for the fee of only one.
Comments / 0