Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors WWII Veterans James “Jim” Zeigler and Roy Earle. I will always be the first to tell you my homestate of Maine is a magical place and a visit there was on Jim’s bucket list. Jim has traveled all over the world, stepped foot on all 7 continents but he was really looking forward to this 2-month trip to see all of New England, including a first trip to Maine. It was there Jim met another WWII Veteran, Roy Earle. The two were staying in the same campgound a few campsites apart, when mutual camping neighbors, who started a converstation about Jim’s cat, decided to introduce the two Veterans. The moment was not lost on either one of them, Jim shared that meeting another WWII Veteran was very rare, stating, There aren’t many of us left. Jim turns 100 in October, Roy turns 99 in March. Enjoy your time in Maine gentleman and to Jim and Roy, THANK YOU for your service.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO