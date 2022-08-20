ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, AL

6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4uqJ_0hOj6HHP00

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said.

According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.

DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the wreck near the Collinsville church, Cheryl Turner, the service’s executive director, told AL.com.

Authorities said the incident began when the 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle, but the truck continued off the road and crashed into a home, WAFF-TV reported.

All of the people injured in the accident were in the car when it rolled over, according to the television station. Turner said all of the victims were in stable condition, according to AL.com.

The crash caused a gas leak at the home, WAFF reported.

It is unclear what led to the accident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
wrganews.com

FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist

The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
County
Dekalb County, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker. State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25. Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

UPDATED 8-22-22  SIMCOE, Ala. –  A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton.   According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.   Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman.   Hamilton was  pronounced deceased at the scene.  Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured.   The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Whnt Tv#Dekalb Ambulance Service#Al Com#Waaytv#Waff Tv#Turner#Cox Media Group
CBS 42

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Georgia Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase Sunday Night in Centre

A high speed chase in Cherokee County overnight Sunday ended with a resident from Georgia being apprehended and placed under arrest. Around 1:00am Monday (August 22nd), Centre Police Officer Michael Kilgore clocked a white Jeep on Main Street in Centre, doing 98 mph in a 35 – Officer Kilgore initiated his lights and siren, however the driver ignored the attempted stop, and continued to travel down East Main toward Highway 411 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued for around 10 to 12 miles prior to coming to a stop – when the Jeep’s motor ceased working.
WAFF

Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
MOUNT VERNON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into Huntsville home, driver arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Bond is set at $1 million dollars man charged with causing fatal accident

(Via WBHF Radio) Bond is set at $1 million dollars for a man charged with causing a fatal accident last May. Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Taylor Eaker was jailed on May 17th, 2022, on numerous charges including aggravated assault, trafficking drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, terroristic threats, and failure to maintain lane.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
178K+
Followers
123K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy