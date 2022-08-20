ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Peoria wants to cut well pumping, reduce water usage by 5%

PEORIA, Ariz. — The city of Peoria aims to reduce the amount of well water it pumps by more than half over the next decade, in an effort to better conserve the city's natural resources. Peoria has recently finished updating its sustainability plan, which sets new environmental benchmarks the...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix man charged with robbing 10 stores in California, Arizona

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was charged Monday with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said. Samuel Sven Smith, 26, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime...
PHOENIX, AZ
KVIA

Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm

PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX — It's hard to believe, but there are only 173 days until Super Bowl LVII comes to Arizona. And don't worry, if you lose track of time, there's now a countdown clock for that. The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled its Super Bowl countdown clock in Terminal...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-20-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Saturday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:05 p.m. Saturday):. Buckeye: 0.04" El Mirage: 0.20" Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
