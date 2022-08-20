Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast
Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
KTAR.com
Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
Live updates: Storm, dust, flood warnings issued for areas west, southwest of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms impacted areas across the state on Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain to north Scottsdale and the Superstitions near Apache Junction. Expect fluctuating storm chances the rest of the workweek and weekend. RADAR: Track the current conditions in your neighborhood. >> Download the 12News app...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria wants to cut well pumping, reduce water usage by 5%
PEORIA, Ariz. — The city of Peoria aims to reduce the amount of well water it pumps by more than half over the next decade, in an effort to better conserve the city's natural resources. Peoria has recently finished updating its sustainability plan, which sets new environmental benchmarks the...
Peoria homeowners continue monsoon cleanup with more storms on the way
As more storms are expected to roll into the Valley through the weekend, some communities are still trying to get the lights back on.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
citysuntimes.com
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
Phoenix man charged with robbing 10 stores in California, Arizona
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was charged Monday with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said. Samuel Sven Smith, 26, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime...
KVIA
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.
Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure
PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures. Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m. Soon after, buses began to arrive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Thousands without power in West Valley following devastating storm
PEORIA, AZ — Storms wreaked havoc in the West Valley Thursday, snapping trees and leaving thousands without power. Ring camera given to us by a viewer captures the heavy rain brought by the monsoon storm that rolled through the area Thursday night. You can hear the hail-like rain hitting the camera in force.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
'Gila River Arena' no more. Meet Glendale's new 'Desert Diamond Arena'
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The arena formerly known as "Gila River Arena" will be getting a new name and a new facelift after a new partnership with Desert Diamond Casinos and ASM Global. The 18,000-seat arena will now be known...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX — It's hard to believe, but there are only 173 days until Super Bowl LVII comes to Arizona. And don't worry, if you lose track of time, there's now a countdown clock for that. The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled its Super Bowl countdown clock in Terminal...
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-20-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Saturday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:05 p.m. Saturday):. Buckeye: 0.04" El Mirage: 0.20" Gila...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0