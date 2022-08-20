Trump considering filing motion calling for "special master" to review evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago, attorney says

lol no matter how you cut it buddy, you had 40+ boxes all told of secrets that belong TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, NOT TO YOU. and for over a year, refused to return them and lied multiple times about having returned all you had stolen. period.
Bottom line: Trump stole boxes and boxes of documents and stored them in an unsecured place. According to his own lawyer the room was locked and only a few Mar A Logo workers had access. ( workers had access) is a key phrase. Trump considered these documents his and his alone. They did not.
The White House is very concerned about the damage Trump has done to national security as the documents are being reviewed. As are our friends in other countries like France.
