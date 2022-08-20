Rain chances increasing through the day with warm temps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Sunday!
- LEVEL 1/5 THREAT FOR STRONG STORMS FOR MID-SOUTH.
- Grab the umbrella.
- It’s a warm and cloudy start to the day with showers on the radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid-80s.
- Rain chance: 60% ― mainly this morning, and again late this afternoon/early evening.
- Low end severe: gusty winds + heavy rain primary threats.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Showers stay in the forecast the next few days--primarily across north MS. As we approach the weekend our rain chance goes down, and temperatures go back to the low 90s (seasonable).
