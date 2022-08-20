“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.

