KOLO TV Reno
RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on August 29. The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
STPUD working to repair watermain break in N. Upper Truckee neighborhood
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility District had to initiate an emergency water mainline shutdown on Tuesday in the N. Upper Truckee neighborhood. The district said it was contacted by Liberty Utilities at about 11:15 a.m. to say they hit STPUD’s water main while installing a power pole.
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors. Some are here to enjoy the lake and...
Sierra Sun
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to start in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County moves forward on Dayton Depot reconstruction
The Lyon County Commission has directed staff to work with its insurance company and release the details necessary for reconstructing the Dayton Depot and to prepare to go out to bid. County Comptroller Josh Foli presented three options to the commission Thursday on rebuilding the historic structure that was destroyed...
KOLO TV Reno
Burning Man bikes in need of repair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving Wednesday for Burning Man, she says she can’t get around the Playa without it. “I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike....
2news.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing some power outages around downtown Reno
Reno Police and the Reno Fire Department responded to a crash where a semi-truck hit a power pole on Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Kuenzli Street and High Street around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. Reno Police say the driver of the semi-truck was...
Plumas County News
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement confirms Kiely Rodni found in Prosser Creek Reservoir
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The body found Sunday afternoon in Prosser Creek Reservoir has been confirmed to be the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Law enforcement officials from Placer and Nevada County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday announced an autopsy that was conducted identified the decedent as Rodni. “The...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
KOLO TV Reno
Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
2news.com
Semi-Truck Crashes Into Powerline
According to Reno Police, the driver was attempting to make a U-turn. Reno Police say the driver of the box truck was attempting to make a U-turn and struck a power pole.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Planning Commission approves ghost kitchen, ice cream shop permits
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission approved plans for a ghost kitchen in the Bijou area. The ghost kitchen, which will be located at 1022 Fairway Avenue, is local business-owner Luca Genasci’s latest project. While the planning department classifies it as a restaurant,...
2news.com
Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.
Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
2news.com
Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks
An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Body found in Prosser Reservoir believed to be missing Truckee teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the...
2news.com
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with Drone Light Shows
Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to unseasonable weather, will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
