Why is Rob Lowe going to speak at a graduation in High Point? Here’s what we know

Hollywood heartthrob Rob Lowe has cleared his calendar for May 6, 2023, to make a special North Carolina appearance.

High Point University landed the current star of the Fox drama “ 911: Lone Star ” as its commencement speaker, university officials revealed on social media Tuesday.

How did they do it?

Credit the university’s president, Nido Qubein.

Qubein knows the actor, producer and New York Times bestselling author through the Horatio Alger Association , where both are inductees, Pam Haynes, a university spokeswoman, told The Charlotte Observer.

The association ranks among the nation’s largest need-based, privately-funded college scholarship providers, according to its website.

Qubein helped induct Lowe into the association in 2018, Haynes said.

Lowe will offer ‘inspiring insight’

Haynes emailed the Observer a statement from Qubein that she said provides perspective on why Lowe will be a “phenomenal Commencement speaker for HPU’s Class of 2023:”

“The success Rob Lowe has achieved as an artist and the significance of his philanthropic initiatives will encourage our students to pursue their own life of success and significance,” according to Qubein’s statement “We look forward to the inspiring insight and experience he will share with the HPU family.”

Lowe became the first male spokesperson for Breast Cancer Awareness Day , in honor of his mother, who died of breast cancer in 2005 at age 64. He advocates nationwide for education and funding.

In 2006, he founded the Homeowners Defense Fund , a land-use advocacy group and is a founding member of the Dream Foundation , which provides end-of-life dreams to terminally ill adults and their families.

Famous High Point U speakers

Lowe is the latest of many famous names the university has attracted to speak on campus, including for graduation, Haynes said. She described getting such speakers as a university tradition.

Past commencement speakers at the university have included Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the NBA Dallas Mavericks and High Point University’s Sports Executive in Residence; Dr. Michio Kaku, physicist and co-founder of String Field Theory; and singer Josh Groban.

Others have included CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer; former U.S. Secretarys of State Condoleezza Rice and Gen. Colin Powell; former First Lady Laura Bush; and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; Queen Noor of Jordan; NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin; and Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent also have delivered the addresses.

Fan alert: Commencement is private

Hollywood heavyweights such as Lowe draw legions of adoring fans wherever they appear.

This time, however, Cupid has other plans: The May 6 Commencement is a private event for High Point University graduates and their family members, university officials said.

Still, you can feel like you’re there, as the ceremony will be streamed live at www.highpoint.edu/live .