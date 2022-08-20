ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo

It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
GOLF
Photos: Who Gisele Reportedly Dated Before Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen form one of the biggest power couples in the world. Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Bundchen, the highly-accomplished supermodel. But both Brady and Bundchen had notable significant others prior to marrying each other in 2009. Bundchen notably dated two famous actors before getting married...
NFL
Olivia Culpo
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
#American Football
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
Nene Leakes Underwent A ‘Professional BBL’

Nene Leakes is giving fans a front row seat as she undergoes plastic surgery. She recently announced that she is an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery and has teamed up with Dr. Okoro. Leakes, who has only had breast augmentation and her nose done, has gotten a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star underwent the knife again for Dr. Okoro’s “Perfectly Pretty You” makeover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Wife Photos

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have had a pretty funny thing going on Instagram since the star NFL quarterback joined the social media platform. The Rams quarterback and his wife, a former Georgia cheerleader, have taken some playful shots at each other in recent months. Kelly Stafford has a peace offering,...
NFL
