Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Towel Photo
It's set to be a big week for Paige Spiranac's website. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is putting another golf towel on sale. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.
GOLF・
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Photos: Who Gisele Reportedly Dated Before Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen form one of the biggest power couples in the world. Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Bundchen, the highly-accomplished supermodel. But both Brady and Bundchen had notable significant others prior to marrying each other in 2009. Bundchen notably dated two famous actors before getting married...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF・
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to His and Ex Bridget Moynahan's "Beautiful" Son Jack
Watch: Tom Brady Taking "Time Away" From Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady's birthday tribute to his oldest son is a total touchdown. On Aug. 22, the NFL quarterback celebrated Jack's birthday on Instagram with a new photo post that proved kids grow up so fast. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son,"...
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Calls out Michael Strahan on Live TV for Hilarious Reaction
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
Madame Noire
Nene Leakes Underwent A ‘Professional BBL’
Nene Leakes is giving fans a front row seat as she undergoes plastic surgery. She recently announced that she is an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery and has teamed up with Dr. Okoro. Leakes, who has only had breast augmentation and her nose done, has gotten a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star underwent the knife again for Dr. Okoro’s “Perfectly Pretty You” makeover.
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Wife Photos
Matthew and Kelly Stafford have had a pretty funny thing going on Instagram since the star NFL quarterback joined the social media platform. The Rams quarterback and his wife, a former Georgia cheerleader, have taken some playful shots at each other in recent months. Kelly Stafford has a peace offering,...
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
604K+
Followers
72K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4