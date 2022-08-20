In the last three weeks Troopers assigned to Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police were busy. They made a total of five arrests in Springfield and the surrounding area, removing as many illegally-owned firearms off the streets. The work of these Troopers contributed greatly to the Department’s mission to protect the safety of the Greater Springfield area, in these cases by ensuring that those without a license to carry do not possess firearms.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO