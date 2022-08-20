Read full article on original website
Related
Leverett firefighters put out car fire on Route 63
Route 63 was temporarily closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to put out a car fire.
John Rivera identified as victim of fatal shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office identified the victim of a homicide that occurred in Springfield early Saturday morning. John Rivera, 29, of Springfield, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at Longhill Street in Springfield on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., authorities...
westernmassnews.com
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Car crashed into pole on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Drivers were detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute Wednesday, due to a single-car crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
Springfield area survey finds formerly incarcerated residents struggling to find housing, employment
A new local survey is shedding light on the challenges people face when they're going from jail to a job.
Enfield service dog welcomed to new home
ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online. She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.
ATV rider arrested after allegedly riding in Blunt Park and shoving elderly person
A Springfield man operating an ATV in the city was arrested Sunday afternoon while police were conducting an anti-off-highway-vehicle detail.
mspnews.org
TROOPERS REMOVE FIVE ILLEGALLY POSSESSED FIREARMS IN THREE WEEKS IN SPRINGFIELD AREA
In the last three weeks Troopers assigned to Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police were busy. They made a total of five arrests in Springfield and the surrounding area, removing as many illegally-owned firearms off the streets. The work of these Troopers contributed greatly to the Department’s mission to protect the safety of the Greater Springfield area, in these cases by ensuring that those without a license to carry do not possess firearms.
Joel Batista-Viera, man accused of setting fire to Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, pleads not guilty
A 42-year-old Webster man accused of setting fire to a Webster Chinese restaurant and breaking into several other area restaurants pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Joel Batista-Viera was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury earlier this month on charges in connection with a fire that destroyed...
One seriously injured, one with minor injuries in Vernon tractor trailer collision
VERNON, Conn. — State police are investigating a collision between two tractor trailers in Vernon this morning that left one driver seriously injured and the other with minor injuries. Around 7:30 a.m., the Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS, Rockville Medic, and the Connecticut State Police responded to a serious...
Several brush fires in Chicopee State Park Saturday
Multiple brush fires were reported simultaneously in Chicopee State Park, requiring the Chicopee Fire Crew's assistance.
VTDigger
Police release few new details about fatal Brattleboro shooting
Police on Monday released few new details about a fatal shooting reported in Brattleboro Friday night. Authorities have now identified the male victim and “identified and interviewed” the person who they believe shot him, but that person is not in custody and nobody has been charged, according to a Brattleboro police press release.
Springfield man nearly 100 arraignments arrested for catalytic converter theft
Two Springfield men were arrested Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street.
Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022
The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
Two arrested after report of car break-ins on Shefford Street in Springfield
Two men from Springfield were arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into cars.
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: free rugs for teachers, card tricks, and Fuller Road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Springfield, and Chicopee. Over in Agawam, Allied Flooring, Paint and Design is offering free rugs to teachers starting Monday. Any teacher who brings a valid school ID to their Agawam will receive one free rug for their...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1