MassLive.com

westernmassnews.com

Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield service dog welcomed to new home

ENFIELD — Months before 11-year-old Anaya Hesse met her service dog, Oscar, she fell in love with the Golden Lab mix after seeing a picture of him online. She and her mother, Delina Hesse, brought Oscar home to Enfield last week after graduating from Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities’ training program in Winsted.
ENFIELD, CT
mspnews.org

TROOPERS REMOVE FIVE ILLEGALLY POSSESSED FIREARMS IN THREE WEEKS IN SPRINGFIELD AREA

In the last three weeks Troopers assigned to Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police were busy. They made a total of five arrests in Springfield and the surrounding area, removing as many illegally-owned firearms off the streets. The work of these Troopers contributed greatly to the Department’s mission to protect the safety of the Greater Springfield area, in these cases by ensuring that those without a license to carry do not possess firearms.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Police release few new details about fatal Brattleboro shooting

Police on Monday released few new details about a fatal shooting reported in Brattleboro Friday night. Authorities have now identified the male victim and “identified and interviewed” the person who they believe shot him, but that person is not in custody and nobody has been charged, according to a Brattleboro police press release.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
MassLive.com

Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022

The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
BRIMFIELD, MA
