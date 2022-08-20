Read full article on original website
OC missing: Man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Irvine
A 78-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday in Irvine. Armando “Gabby” Vasquez was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Yale Avenue and Irvine Center Drive, near Shorebird Park, according to Lt. Bill Bingham, of the Irvine Police Department’s Office of Public Relations.
Charges filed against suspects who tried to abduct 1-year-old child
Multiple charges have been filed against the two suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a 1-year-old child in Long Beach in broad daylight.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
‘We love you, Cruz’: 17-year-old released from hospital 3 months after deadly crash
It’s been 88 days since Cruz Melendez has been home. The Trabuco Hills High School senior was seriously injured in a crash in Rancho Santa Margarita on May 24. On Saturday, he was discharged from CHOC Children’s Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was greeted by loving family members and supportive friends. The 17-year-old was […]
Long Beach police arrest couple who allegedly tried to steal baby at gunpoint
A man and woman were arrested by police Saturday night after they allegedly tried to steal a baby from two women earlier in the day in Long Beach. The attempted kidnapping happened around noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police arrived on scene and […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach late Sunday night. Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the 200 block of West 67th Way, located off Long Beach Boulevard, just before 11:50 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
Police search for gunman who shot man to death in North Long Beach
A man was shot to death shortly before midnight near 67th Way and Harbor Avenue, police said. The post Police search for gunman who shot man to death in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier
"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
onscene.tv
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Violent High Speed Crash After Hitting Tree | Yorba Linda
08.21.2022 | 12:40 AM | YORBA LINDA – At or around 12:40 AM, a call to 911 was made reporting a crash on Yorba Linda Boulevard near the intersection of Summit Drive. Arriving units from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority found a single car crash in front of the Crosspoint Church at 18821 Yorba Linda Boulevard. Paramedics declared the driver deceased at the scene of the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but it is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Long Beach
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in Long Beach.
foxla.com
Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
Man arrested after stabbing woman during argument, Long Beach police say
The 36-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The post Man arrested after stabbing woman during argument, Long Beach police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after her car is struck in Fontana by vehicle which was fleeing hit-and-run incident
A woman died after her car was struck in Fontana by a vehicle which had been fleeing from a hit-and-run incident in Rialto on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The collision in eastern Fontana occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 2:47...
