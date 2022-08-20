08.21.2022 | 12:40 AM | YORBA LINDA – At or around 12:40 AM, a call to 911 was made reporting a crash on Yorba Linda Boulevard near the intersection of Summit Drive. Arriving units from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority found a single car crash in front of the Crosspoint Church at 18821 Yorba Linda Boulevard. Paramedics declared the driver deceased at the scene of the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but it is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

