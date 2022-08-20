ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC missing: Man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Irvine

A 78-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen Tuesday in Irvine. Armando “Gabby” Vasquez was last seen about 4 p.m. in the area of Yale Avenue and Irvine Center Drive, near Shorebird Park, according to Lt. Bill Bingham, of the Irvine Police Department’s Office of Public Relations.
Man found shot to death in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach late Sunday night. Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the 200 block of West 67th Way, located off Long Beach Boulevard, just before 11:50 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier

"This is not about money; it has to do with safety," said owner Peter Wolovich, who has grown frustrated over the number of incidents his business and employees have endured. "We're just trying to provide something fun for the community." The post Theme park owner calls for more park rangers after series of break-ins at El Dorado Frontier appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach

A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
Driver Killed In Violent High Speed Crash After Hitting Tree | Yorba Linda

08.21.2022 | 12:40 AM | YORBA LINDA – At or around 12:40 AM, a call to 911 was made reporting a crash on Yorba Linda Boulevard near the intersection of Summit Drive. Arriving units from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority found a single car crash in front of the Crosspoint Church at 18821 Yorba Linda Boulevard. Paramedics declared the driver deceased at the scene of the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but it is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
