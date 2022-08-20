Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth. On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle
A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
fox4news.com
Video shows Dallas police shooting at armed man with child nearby
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video showing one officer firing at an armed man who was standing just feet away a child. No one was hit and the man surrendered. It happened in east Oak Cliff around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police had received a 911 call from family members who said 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson had pointed a rifle at them.
Dallas Police investigating Elm Street homicide
Dallas PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a murder that occurred on August 21, 2022 Around 3:00AM early Sunday morning, Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Elm Street.
Dallas officer shoots at man during domestic disturbance, police say
DALLAS — Police have released bodycam footage and information related to an officer-involved shooting outside of a Dallas home on Sunday. In the video, deputy chief Terrence Rhodes identified the man police shot at as 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson, who was not struck or injured. The deputy chief said police...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Off-duty Dallas officer shoots suspects outside club
DALLAS - Security video shows what led up to a shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer. The Dallas Police Department said Keenan Blair was working security at a club in north Oak Cliff when he witnessed a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Police said two men – Luke Guerra and...
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
police1.com
Police chief: Dallas officers must wear body cameras during off-duty jobs
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has released a memo stating that Dallas law enforcement officers must now wear body cameras during all off-duty jobs. WFAA reported the notice was sent to every police department employee on August 22. The move comes after an off-duty officer, who wasn’t wearing a body camera at the time, was involved in a shooting incident with two suspected gunmen at a Dallas club over the weekend.
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
Frisco police arrest 3 people in connection to Wendy's shooting
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police arrested three people in connection to a shooting at a local Wendy's restaurant. On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m., Frisco Police received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Wendy's in the 5500-block of Eldorado Parkway. Based upon vehicle information and video evidence, Frisco detectives identified the suspect as Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights. He was subsequently arrested on Friday, August 19, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.Two other men in the car, Tyran McLeod, 19, and...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
fox4news.com
Driver in Dallas fatal hit-and-run sought by police
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 5 a.m., in the 6900 block of Lake June Road. Investigators found that a man was running in the area, when he was struck by a...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies After Dallas SWAT Standoff
A 53-year-old man died following an hours-long standoff involving SWAT on Wednesday. Dallas police said DPD’s auto theft and gang unit responded to a home at 221 Starr Street, near 8th Street in North Oak Cliff, at about 12:18 p.m. on August 17, in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles.
Body pulled from car after possibly swept off bridge in Mesquite, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
Derek Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him, when he was shot and killed. Witnesses said the shooting was about smoking cigarettes.
fox4news.com
Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away
MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
dallasexpress.com
Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting in May
A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in Dallas earlier this year was arrested Tuesday following a witness identifying him after hosting the suspect in her apartment. Dallas Police Department arrested Charles Barber Jr. for the shooting death of Alan Bates. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting...
